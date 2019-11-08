Sam's Club One-Day Sale 2019 Includes *Huge* Savings

There are no Sam's Clubs close to where I live, and I'm incredibly jealous of all members, especially when I see things like this Sam’s Club One-Day Sale event happening on Sat. Nov. 9. It's apparently bigger than Black Friday and is the biggest savings event of the year for Sam's Club. Who has a membership to let me borrow?

Doors open at 7 a.m., but you can shop online as early as 12:01 a.m. EST on their website. And if you’re not currently a member, there is even a discount on memberships right now at $45 for Club, and $100 for Plus. And if you’re a member, most items have free shipping.

There will be deals on tech, kids, home, and more, and you can get up to $650 in gift cards with the purchase and activation of any iPhone (up to $700 in gift cards for Samsung), plus your trade-in. You can get up to $400 on a Sam’s Club gift card, plus up to $250 back on a Sam’s Club e-gift card. The trade-in amount will be issued as an e-gift card. Even if you don’t have a trade-in, you can receive up to $400 for Apple and up to $450 for Samsung on a physical gift card at the point of sale when you buy one of those phones. Trade-ins include anything in the catalogue of Apple devices and anything in the catalogue of Samsung devices.

And the rest of their deals are even better.

1. HP Pavilion HD Convertible Touchscreen Laptop HP Pavilion x360 15.6" HD Convertible Touchscreen Laptop, Intel Core i5-8265U Processor, 8GB Memory, 512GB Solid State Drive, 2 Year Warranty Care Pack with Accidental Damage Protection, Windows 10 Home Sam's Club | $900 $500 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB This laptop has a new "hour-glass design" and it has a 360 degree hinge where you can open it, rotate it, and make it yours. Perfect for writing and any art you need to do directly on the screen.

2. SAMSUNG 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser, Stainless Steel SAMSUNG 24.6 Cu. Ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with External Water and Ice Dispenser, Stainless Steel - RF263BEAESR Sam's Club | $2,100 $1,400 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB Want a good deal on a down-and-dirty refrigerator without all the bells and whistles, but looks nice, gets the job done, and has an automatic ice and water maker? Then this fridge for $700 off the original price is definitely worth checking out.

3. Backyard Discovery Woodridge Elite Cedar Swing Set Backyard Discovery Woodridge Elite Cedar Swing Set Sam's Club | $1,500 $1,300 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB This swing set is just magical, your kids will love playing on it for many years to come, and you'll love that it's $200 off. This play set has a club house, sandbox area, a wrap-around covered porch, swings, a rock wall, and more. Can I live here?

4. Coleman Go Kart Coleman KT196 Go Kart Sam's Club | $1,200 $1,000 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB Your kid will never forget the Christmas they got the go-kart for as long as they live, and parents will love the 4-point harness system and $200 off.

5. De'Longhi Magnifica Fully Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine De'Longhi Magnifica Fully Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine Sam's Club | $530 $430 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB Think of how much money you'll save when you buy this automatic espresso and cappuccino machine. Not only will you save $100 when you buy it from Sam's on Nov. 9, but you'll save by not going to Starbucks every day to get your caffeine fix. You can be your own barista!

6. Arlo Smart Home Security System with 5 HD Wire-Free Cameras & Night Vision HD Wire-Free Cameras & Night Vision Sam's Club | $400 $270 SEE ON SAM'S CLUB This night vision security camera is the big kahuna of security cameras. There are five security cameras included, which means your home will basically be Fort Knox.