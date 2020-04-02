When Samuel L. Jackson has a message for you, it's probably in your best interest to listen up. Especially when he gets super heated about it, like he did during a recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! While making a virtual appearance on the talk show this week, Jackson read Stay The F**ck At Home, an updated version of the children's book Go The F**k To Sleep that the author had tweaked in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And, naturally, it was spectacular.

The Pulp Fiction actor spoke with Kimmel from his own home on Tuesday night about his recent collaboration with Adam Mansbach, the author behind the wildly popular children's book Go The F**k To Sleep. Jackson had previously worked with Mansbach to read the original version of the story for an audiobook back in 2015, a book he admitted made him laugh as a father.

The new version, however, is not necessarily meant to make people laugh. Mansbach wrote the updated version in an effort to urge people actually "stay the f**k at home" during the pandemic. And when Jackson reads Stay The F**k At Home, even with the sweet tinkling music in the background and the sing-song rhythm of the verse, you would really be well advised to listen. Because he really means it.

Zany Blunts on YouTube

Here is just a small taste of what Jackson read, via video from his own home theater since he knows how to take his own advice, for those who might be curious: "Technically, I’m not a doctor, but motherf**ker, listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam f**king Jackson, imploring you. Keep your a** at home."

He went on to note that if you "want things to go back to normal, don't panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face, and stay the f**k at home."

More than 297 million people in 38 states across the country have been asked to stay home as much as humanly possible by government and health officials in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to The New York Times. With any luck, Samuel L. Jackson's poetic reading of Adam Mansbach poem's Stay The F**k At Home will keep folks in check. After all, it's really not so bad just staying the f**k at home, is it?

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here, and Bustle’s constantly updated, general “what to know about coronavirus” here.