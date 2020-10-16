"Santa With A Face Mask" Should Be This Year's Official Christmas Ornament

Whether it was a canceled Easter egg hunt or a July 4th spent watching virtual fireworks, every holiday we've celebrated since the beginning of the pandemic has been... not quite the same. But Santa Claus is determined to stop the coronavirus from crushing children's Christmas dreams — that's why this adorable Santa wearing a face mask ornament is the perfect trinket for what might be a very different sort of holiday season.

While Santa might be a jolly ol’ fellow, he’s also a responsible adult. This super cute "Santa In 2020 Ornament" ($24.00) lets everyone know that even at the North Pole, they take social distancing seriously. Mr. C. knows that he’s in the highest risk group, since he’s a senior citizen (never mind his jelly belly).

Made from PVC, this shiny St. Nick has sparkly glitter on the furry part of his cap as well as on his long curly locks. His smiling eyes show that he’s happy wearing the face mask and understands that he needs to wear one in order to keep all of the elves (and of course, Mrs. Claus) safe as he travels with his reindeer around the world delivering presents to all the good little boys and girls.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If your family adds something new and special to their tree each year, this is definitely the must-have ornament of the moment. Not only is it a wink and a nod to the insanity that is 2020, but it helps capture a moment in time for future generations. It can even help normalize the use of mask-wearing for those who might be growing weary of wearing one. After all, if someone as awesome as Santa Claus is wearing a face mask, then, frankly, everyone else should, too. You can even put this ornament on your tree and tell your kids that Santa is watching to make sure that they always keep their mask on at school or when they’re outside. Otherwise, it’s coal in the stocking for them.

Add some festive (and safe) cheer to your to holiday décor with this adorable Santa with a face mask ornament... because Santa knows that it’s very naughty to be a super spreader.