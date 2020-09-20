If you're in the market for new sneakers (for yourself or your child), here's a partnership that you can get excited about in more ways than one. The shoe brand Saucony recently launched Shoes with Soul, a sneaker collection designed by pediatric hospital patients. Proceeds from the collection benefit Boston Children's Hospital's Cardiac Fitness Program, an exercise program that caters to the physical and mental wellbeing of children with congenital heart conditions.

The Saucony Run for Good Children’s Program worked in conjunction with six patients at the Boston Children’s Hospital to create a limited-edition collection of some of the snazziest sneaks out there. The children were given either a Kinvara 11 or Jazz 4000 silhouette as their blank slate, and worked with Saucony designers to bring their artistic visions to life. As a result, each pair of sneakers is as unique as the child who created them.

Apart from designing sneakers that all kids (and adults) would want to wear, the goal of the Run for Good Children’s Program is to support organizations that work towards the wellness of all children in an effort to “get them back up and running,” according to the Saucony website. “Participants were chosen from a group of patients who wanted to share their stories to help the kids at Boston Children’s Hospital,” Anne Cavassa, president of Saucony tells Romper. The shoe brand's website even has videos introducing customers to each of the young designers.

There's Luke, for example, a 14 year-old who receives blood infusions twice a month at Boston Children’s due to a rare blood disease — but that’s not stopping him from anything. To date, he’s raised a whopping $33,000 as a patient partner for the hospital’s Miles for Miracles marathon team. He designed the Luc Jazz 4000 ($100), a bold sneaker featuring strong black, blue, and pink details that’s perfect for a walk with the dog, or running to catch the school bus.

But let’s say that rainbows and unicorns are more your kiddo’s style. No worries, Jordynn has you covered. The 10-year-old (who has had 35 surgeries in her short life), stays optimistic even as she battles a genetic disorder that has left her with several secondary conditions. Her creation: the Jordynn Kinvara 11 ($110), a blue-hued shoe that features a mosaic pattern and is complete with stars, swirls — and hope.

If your kid is looking to make a slam dunk at his next Bball game, they should seriously consider Eddie’s sneaker style. Eddie, 14, had a small cyst behind his knee that turned out to be cancer. Today, he’s in full remission, and ready to showcase his Eddie Kinvara 11 design ($110), which pays homage to the sport he loves best: basketball.

You can find even more stylish designs (and meet their formidable designers) at saucony.com. As part of this partnership, Saucony is donating $100,000 to Boston Children’s Hospital to help ensure all kids can put their best foot forward as they walk towards a path of health and wellness.