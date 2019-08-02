It looks like OREO has channeled one of those people on social media who start counting down the days until Christmas in February by already testing and teasing their new holiday OREO designs. For the record, there are 145 days left until Christmas. You’re welcome. Now 145 days may seem like a lot, but to OREO, that gives them just enough time to tease their Winter OREOs before their release in late October. But before then, at least we have Halloween OREOs to enjoy — which they are also testing. And according to PopSugar, OREO will be bringing back these holiday favorites with 10 new designs — five new designs for the Halloween OREOs and the Winter OREOs respectively.

The Halloween OREOs will of course be filled with orange cream (duh), and will include five different haunted designs, including a jack-o-lantern, a witch (on a broomstick of course), a spiderweb, and more. And the Winter OREOs will have an awesome red cream filling — which, come to think of it, could have also been cool for Halloween, no? In addition to the red cream filling, the Winter OREOs will include designs from a winter wonderland, like a penguin in a scarf, a snowman, a snowflake, and more, PopSugar reported.

Oreo

Every year, OREO releases new designs on their holiday cookies, and every year they are oh-so-delicious. In addition to these holiday designs, did you guys see the Game of Thrones-inspired OREOs that came out in April? The black packaging with the Houses on the front looked pretty sleek, and the designs on the cookies themselves included House Stark, White Walkers, House Targaryen, and House Lannister. And you can still get them on Amazon.

But until the official release of the Halloween OREOs at the end of August and the Winter OREOs at the end of October, you can continue enjoying the classics, the double stuffed, the thin, and other themed OREOs the brand offers. I was today years old when I learned you can get OREO gift box sets for weddings, birthdays, baby showers, graduation, and more. There’s even a limited edition Marshmallow Moon Cookie celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing. Man, who knew OREO was so hip and pop culture savvy?

And if you're just too excited to wait for Halloween and want to celebrate the best holiday ever early, check out these adorable "Spooky Halloween-inspired OREOs" from Family Fresh. Bonus: these can be done with the original OREOs. Score.

So be sure to keep your eye out for those "Boo" Halloween OREO cookies at your favorite local grocery store beginning at the end of August, nationwide for a limited time. And once you've celebrated Halloween, it will be time for the release of the Winter OREO cookies, which will hit shelves late October, also for a limited time. You know, I bet Santa would love some of those Winter OREOs on his plate by the fireplace with a huge glass of ice cold milk for dipping. Maybe you should tell your kids about him mentioning this to you.