If you're at that point in pregnancy where even the classic hair-tie trick won't keep your pants closed, it's probably time to invest in some new clothes. Lucky for you, you can get some at a seep discount during Seraphine's winter sale where maternity clothes are up to 50% off online and in stores. Get on it quick, though, because the deal is only good while supplies last, and pregnant women everywhere will be jumping at the chance to snag something from one of Kate Middleton's favorite maternity lines.

It's not just the Duchess of Cambridge who loves Seraphine, celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Anne Hathaway, Gwen Stefani, and Zoe Saldana have rocked the maternity wear as well. It's no wonder everyone loves the store, because there seems to be something for just about every style, from cozy cashmere sweaters, to stylish jumpsuits, to even flowy gowns.

If you're not sure what to look for, keep in mind that you're going to be pregnant for around 40 weeks, so your bump will be growing in various seasons. If you're nearing the end, focus on pieces that will get you through the cold months, but if you're just easing into maternity clothes remember you will probably still be rocking your bump come spring (and maybe even summer) so you'll want some warm-weather clothes to help you stay cool. Either way, here's a list of eight great deals to help you get started.

1. Maternity Underwear Seraphine Bamboo Maternity Panties Seraphine | $25 $11 Available in sizes S-XL See on Seraphine These underwear are made from super soft bamboo viscose which is basically the dream maternity fabric because it's hypoallergenic, moisture wicking, and it helps regulate temperature. These have soft elasticized seams and sit snugly (but comfortably) under the belly.

2. Super Soft White Top White Drawstring Maternity Top Seraphine | $50 $20 Available in maternity sizes XS - XL This relaxed fit short sleeve top is made from super soft fabric and features drawstrings on the sides to adjust the shirt's length as your belly grows. It has a relaxed fit so you can wear it from the first sign of a bump all the way through postpartum.

3. Maternity Top & Nursing Tunic Blue Maternity & Nursing Tunic Seraphine | $60 $25 Available in sizes 2-14 See on Seraphine This top is meant to be worn during pregnancy as well as as a nursing tunic postpartum, as it has a discrete side zipper for easy access. It's made from extra soft material and has a "gently elasticized" empire waist, so it will grow right along with you.

4. Spring Break Worthy Bikini Nautical Stripe Adjustable Maternity Bikini Seraphine | $60 $25 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Seraphine If you have a vacation planned, or know you'll be popping come pool season, this adjustable halter top bikini will have you covered (figuratively and literally, because the bottoms can be folded down or up for coverage). The top ties at the neck for comfort and coverage and has lightly padded cups.

5. Black & White Staple Piece Striped Ribbed Maternity & Nursing Top Seraphine | $55 $30 Available in sizes XS to XL See on Seraphine This ribbed long sleeve top has a long line cut (for coverage during pregnancy) and snaps at the shoulders (for easy nursing postpartum). It has a relaxed fit and is made from stretchy fabric to ensure it fits throughout your pregnancy.

6. Slogan Maternity & Nursing Top Mon Amour Maternity & Nursing Top Seraphine | $69 $29 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Seraphine This flattering top is made from 100% cotton with a red, chain stitched slogan across ("Mon Amour"). It's cut in a relaxed fit to wear throughout pregnancy, and has snaps along the shoulders for nursing after.

7. Pink Skinny Jeans Blush Pink Skinny Maternity Jeans Seraphine | $90 $30 Limited stock, available in sizes 2-14 See on Seraphine These pink jeans are made from a super soft and stretchy denim and feature an under the belly waistband designed to fit you throughout pregnancy. They're structured to fit snug to smooth things out and sculpt your shape.

8. White Scalloped Blouse Woven Scalloped Maternity Blouse Seraphine | $70 $40 Available in sizes 2-14 See on Seraphine This blouse is made from a super soft fabric, has an optional belt tie, and has button closure front (so you can wear it after pregnancy for nursing). It has a rounded hemline with scallop detailing along the back and cuffs.

9. Boyfriend Style Maternity Jeans Ripped Slim Boyfriend Maternity Jeans Seraphine | $75 $30 Available in sizes 2-14 See on Seraphine These maternity jeans come looking like they've already been lived in with a ripped knee and ripped detailing on the upper legs. They are made from a stretchy denim material and have an under-the-belly elastic waistband so they'll fit throughout your pregnancy.