As beautiful as the bond between a mother and her nursing baby can be, breastfeeding isn't always pretty. There can be latch issues, clogged ducts, crackled nipples, and plenty of other logistical issues... However, there are moments when the beauty of breastfeeding is perfectly captured. Like when actress Shay Mitchell shared a stunning photo of her breastfeeding her newborn daughter.

On Tuesday, the Pretty Little Liars star, who welcomed her first child in October with her boyfriend Matte Babel, posted a beautiful photo of her daughter, 2-month-old Atlas, breastfeeding. The shot features the actress wearing a green leather wrap blouse and high-waisted underwear, while looking absolutely fierce and nursing her baby girl. "Breast friends," she captioned the photo.

Celebrity friends and followers alike showed their love for the sweet breastfeeding pic. Vanessa Hudgens commented, "I mean come onnnnn." Meanwhile, pregnant model Ashley Graham declared, "Mommy Goals." Another Instagram user commented, "Look at that little tushhhhhhh."

Stunning breastfeeding photos aside, Mitchell's baby updates have been the cutest. And might I add that her mom pun game is on-point. Example: In November, the new mom shared a photo of Atlas in a baby carrier alongside the caption, "This baby was Björn to travel." And when marking Atlas turning 1 month old, Mitchell shared a photo of her daughter lying in a pizza box next to a single slice of pizza. "My Super Sweet One Month Birthday extravaganza was a success - we had trapeze artists, champagne fountains, and zebras..... just kidding. We had milk and naps."

Shay Mitchell might just be the celebrity mom I never knew I needed. One thing's for sure: Her new photo makes her look like a breastfeeding goddess. And I, for one, can't wait for more baby Atlas updates as she continues to grow.