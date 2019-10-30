Shay Mitchell Went To Drake's Birthday Party After Giving Birth & She Has No Regrets

Shay Mitchell recently gave birth to her first child with partner Matte Babel. It's unclear exactly when Mitchell delivered the little girl, however, as she has yet to confirm the actual date. But what fans do know for sure? Shay Mitchell went to Drake's birthday party sometime after welcoming her baby, a decision that has spurred lots of backlash online. As for Mitchell's response? She doesn't appear to have any regrets (nor should she) and she expertly trolled her haters with a hilarious joke.

On Oct. 21, Mitchell uploaded her delivery video to her YouTube channel, Almost Ready. The video provided a behind-the-scenes look at Mitchell's 33-hour labor (yep, mama went through it) and fans got to hear her daughter's first cries. The actor hasn't shared the baby's birthday, however, and at the time of this writing, her name hasn't been released.

Bottom line? There's still a lot of information fans don't know about the delivery, meaning there's no place for people to make any judgements at the moment. Still, this didn't stop a swarm of mom-shamers from taking to social media to bash Mitchell for attending Drake's 33rd birthday party in Hollywood on Oct. 24. This was three days after she posted the labor video.

Shay Mitchell/Instagram Stories

One person commented on the situation: "Mother of the year award right here!!!! As if you seriously could leave your baby to go party?!!! I hope the child’s aid look into this and your abilities to be a good parent cause damn!! Lacking some serious skills there sweet! #selfish."

"This girl really left her 3 day old baby to go party. Mom of the year!" someone else said.

"Wait. So you literally literally just had her and you’re more worried about clubbing with Drake? Wooow," a fan penned.

Yep, a new mom "literally literally" dared to enjoy herself after a grueling 33-hour labor. The horror!

Mitchell noticed the backlash, and she took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday to share some footage of the negative comments. “I haven’t been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party,” she said in the video, according to People, to which she followed up with, "it wasn't three days." Mitchell also joked about leaving the newborn home alone with her dog, Angel.

Mitchell also brought up the dog joke in response to this comment: "You going out for a few hours doesn't hurt the baby right, Im sure she left her child in capable hands. new mothers don't have to stay locked in their home 24/7 to bond with the baby."

"Yeah EXACTLY - I left her with Angel and put water out for both of them :)" she quipped back.

The good news is there are plenty of fans who have Mitchell's back in this drama.

"Man.. People need to give moms a break," one person tweeted. "If I could party a day after I birth my child, I’d be doing it too. Shit.. Women are so terribly judgmental towards each other."

I think this goes without saying, but it doesn't matter if Mitchell partied three days after the birth or 3 hours later. As long as everyone is safe and happy, who cares? And not that this matters, but Mitchell's partner has a long friendship with Drake. It's not like she left home to hang out with strangers.

Anyways, here's to hoping Mitchell is able to enjoy the next few months free of mom-shaming because first-time motherhood isn't easy. Stay strong, mama!