Every time a new action or adventure movie comes out, hoards of moviegoers flock to the theater to become fully immersed in the experience. And with all the new, expensive technology that's out there, going to the movies these days can be a completely different experience than it was 15 years ago. So, now that the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 25, you might be wondering if you should see Solo: A Star Wars Story in 3D or if a standard screening will do the film justice.

Typically, seeing a movie in 3D is something people either love or hate. Some moviegoers love to become totally immersed in the film's visuals, while others might be a bit more concerned with how those enhanced scenes might leave them feeling nauseous or dizzy by watching something so visually exciting on a big screen. Of course, some movies are totally worth it to see in 3D, especially those with a lot of action and intense scenes. For instance, the latest Marvel movie, Avengers: Infinity War, was definitely a film that was excellent in 3D. As for Solo: A Star Wars Story, there are some things you may want to consider before heading to the theater this weekend.

Though 3D screenings are being offered for the movie, it should be noted that Solo wasn't filmed in 3D format, like the newest Avengers film was. It was shot in standard, 2D format and was then converted to 3D later on. That's not to say that it won't be fun to see in 3D, but it was originally shot for a standard definition movie experience, so it's not like the movie's producers and directors are urging viewers to experience it in 3D.

Star Wars on YouTube

So, really, the question of whether to see Solo: A Star Wars Story in 3D is more so about what you want from your movie theater experience, rather than if the filmed was made specifically for that type of viewing. And something to consider, especially if you're bringing your little ones with you, is the price difference. Seeing a movie in 3D is typically a bit more costly than seeing it in standard definition. For example, according to Movie Theater Prices, the average movie ticket for an adult is a little over $13 and a child's is a bit more than $10. For the 3D movies, the average price jumps a bit, to about $17 for adults and a little more than $14 for children. While it's not a huge difference, it's still something to consider.

Indeed, 3D tickets will cost a bit more, but so much of deciding how you want to see the latest Star Wars movie should be based on your personal preference. So, looking at those costs, it's clear that if you really want to see it in 3D because you like a little extra visual action, then just go for it and treat yourself!

Something else to consider is if you or your little one are prone to motion sickness, spending a bit more money for a 3D experience might not be totally worth it. As a 2012 study found, 20 percent of its participants reported symptoms of motion sickness "while watching the movie in 3D" while 12 percent of viewers experienced it with a 2D, standard definition screen. So you're not alone if you've ever felt a little sick or dizzy wearing those 3D glasses in a movie in 3D. And if you're worried you or your kid might get a little woozy, don't feel like you're missing out on something by not seeing Solo: A Star Wars Story in 3D.

Basically, 3D is a nice middle ground in between the standard, old-fashioned viewing and something intense experienced via IMAX. However, you decide to see it this weekend, people's thoughts about Solo: A Star Wars Story will definitely be a topic of conversation you won't want to miss out on.