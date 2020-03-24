As families across the planet practice social distancing and quarantine themselves at home, an uplifting movement called "Chalk Your Walk" on social media has been spreading positivity in a meaningful and creative way.

Although stay-at-home orders have been put in place in more than a dozen states across the country, people are still reaching out and sharing a little hope with each other through a "Chalk Challenge" that's taken off on Facebook and Twitter. According to Fox 10 Phoenix, a since-deleted Facebook post urged Americans to "chalk your walk" last week in an effort to share some positive vibes when neighbors walk by your home. "Draw or write encouraging messages on your driveway or sidewalk with chalk," the post read, according to ABC News. "Then head outside and take a walk and look for other prints and messages written by your neighbors."

Since then, the movement really kicked off. Over on Twitter, people have been sharing their #ChalkChallenge and #ChalkYour Walk experiences, whether they're doing it with their kids or doing it on their own. One family, for instance, colored each brick of their walkway so it looked like a literal rainbow.

Another shared a photo of their kiddos spelling out the world "kind," written in a mix of colors with smiley faces encouraging people to smile.

Another person simply took their child outside and shared a quote and some art inspired by Vincent Van Gogh, captioning their photos: "Great things are done by a series of small things brought together."

People have also shared messages reminding others that "the world is brighter because you're in it" and "all you need is love" written on sidewalks.

As there are currently an estimated 30 million children home from school, according to the Wall Street Journal, and health officials have urged people to stay at home as much as possible to help limit the spread of COVID-19, heading outside (while practicing social distancing and staying six feet away from other people, of course) to write an encouraging message on your sidewalk seems like a wonderful idea to help yourself and others get through this difficult time.

