I am a huge TOMS fan. Not only because they're easy to slip on (key for when you're trying to get out the door with a toddler)m but also because of their philanthropic buy-one-give-one model. So when I heard that Sleeping Beauty TOMS are finally here, I went straight to the site to stock up on these dreamy slip-ons for both my girls.

The story behind the Disney and TOMS collaboration is really inspiring and totally feminist. "The shoes feature never-before-seen sketches from Disney's all-female Ink and Paint Department that worked behind the scenes on Sleeping Beauty and other animated classics from the mid-1930s to 1959," reported ABC News.

The Sleeping Beauty Aurora collection, which includes shoes for both women and girls, are decked out with prints from the 1959 Disney animated classic. There are two whimsical slip-on options for women, one featuring the original character sketches of lovely Princess Aurora, the other printed with Sleeping Beauty and her cherubic Fairy Godmothers. There's also a lace-up women's sneaker that's white, with a subtle pink sparkle print, along with two little Fairy Godmothers for good measure.

To achieve the Mommy and Me look, you can get your little lady (or ladies) a pair of her own matching slip-ons. There's also a lace-up girl's sneaker and a Velcro sneaker option, both with sparkly accents.

The Sleeping Beauty collection is the second in a series of three capsule collections from the Disney x TOMS collaboration. The first, the Cinderella collection, was released in June and features a sweet glass slipper print, and even sweeter Gus and Jaq mouse prints. The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs collection is scheduled to arrive just before Labor Day on August 23, and will no doubt have some adorable dwarves on them.

As a mom of two young girls, what I love most about the TOMS Disney princess collection is that there's an empowering message behind the shoe. Not only were the sketches on the shoes made by talented women decades ago, but the campaign to launch them is equally about girl power. For the Cinderella collection, the tagline is, "For those who break glass ceilings in glass slippers," and the upcoming Snow White Collection tagline is, "Whistle while you #work." Now those are messages for the modern girl — strong, capable and dreaming big.

While shoes in these Disney capsule collections aren't necessarily cheap — the women's shoes are $65 and the girls range from $49 to $59 — you don't have to feel guilty about this splurge. That's because for every pair of shoes purchased, TOMS helps provide shoes, sight, water, safe birth, and bullying prevention services to people in need. In fact, according to the TOMS website, over 2 million children have been protected from hookworm with medication and TOMS shoes provided by the company's giving partners.

So whether you want to sparkle like Sleeping Beauty, or you want your little ladies to feel the magic, head over to TOMS now — the collection is likely to sell out soon.