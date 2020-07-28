Not long after news broke that the Queen of the North had given birth to her first child — reportedly a baby girl! — Game of Thrones fans noticed a possible connection to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' baby's name and the hit HBO show.

While a rep for the couple shared with Romper that "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," the new parents have not yet revealed any other details about their bundle of joy. According to TMZ, however, the couple reportedly welcomed a baby girl on July 22 and named her Willa. And, as Marie Claire pointed out, Game of Thrones fans might recognize the name. I mean the really hardcore Game of Thrones fans who are already probably pretty excited to see Turner, who famously played Queen of the North Sansa Stark, become a mom in real life.

According to Game of Thrones Wiki, a young wildling girl appears for two episodes of Season 5 of the show, once in an episode called "Hardhome" and another time in an episode called "The Dance of Dragons." A separate Willa appeared in Season 8 as a serving girl during "The Last Of The Starks." So not exactly a main character, but still... there could be a connection.

Neither Turner nor Jonas have confirmed their child's name, let alone the inspiration behind it, but that certainly hasn't stopped fans from discussing the connection on social media. As one Twitter user wrote, "Willa Jonas — first of her name, princess in the North, daughter of Jophie, savior of 2020." Another added that "Ned Stark approves this," which is a bit misleading because he died at the end of Season 1, but let's not split hairs.

Of course, Sophie Turner spent a large part of her teen years working on Game of Thrones, so it makes sense that she might look to such a formative experience when naming her daughter. After all, as she told Rolling Stone in a 2019 interview, her character Sansa was always motivated by the people she loved most. "Sansa, this whole show, the only reason she has willed herself to survive is for her family," she told the magazine. "The power of family and unity is so strong that it can keep people alive. That’s the biggest thing I’ve taken away from the show: Family is everything."

Whatever the inspiration behind Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' daughter's name, Willa is bound to be a well-loved little person. And I hope her first birthday is Game of Thrones-themed. The End.