From bewitchingly fun home decor to the hottest costume choices of the season and every ghastly accessory in between, Spirit Halloween is a one-stop-shop for everything you need to celebrate the spookiest season of them all. But if in-person shopping isn't on your agenda, Spirit Halloween is on Instacart, and now you can have ghoulish goods dropped at your doorstep the same day your order them.

Roaming store aisles in search of Halloween costumes is a yearly tradition for my family, but this year definitely looks a little different. While I marvel at modern technology that allows me to order pretty much anything online and have it delivered right to my door, I'm also a habitual procrastinator and miss shipping deadlines regularly.

The service is only available in select areas, but if you have a Spirit Halloween nearby and Instacart delivers in your area, chances are good that you could order a Jack Skellington wine glass right now and be sipping straight from glassware fit for a Pumpkin King this evening. With this service, anytime a frighteningly festive mood strikes you, you can snag faux spiderwebs and bloody handprint window clings and have them delivered in a snap to scare the pants off of your neighbors.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

On-demand grocery delivery has become a mainstay of everyday life thanks to COVID-19, but when I need something that isn't available at my local grocery store, I sometimes hit a snag. That's why I'm so ridiculously excited about the fact that Instacart shoppers will now deliver Halloween swag straight from my local Spirit Halloween to my door the same day I place an order.

If you've never shopped with Instacart before, here's a rundown of how it works: shoppers create a free account online by entering their email address, then you input your zip code to see a list of stores near you available for Instacart delivery. Store choices will vary depending on your location, but some mainstays include CVS, Costco, Petco, Big Lots, Kroger, and now, Spirit Halloween.

Select the store you want to shop from, add items to your cart, and check out when you're finished. If you want your delivery to be contactless, you can select "Leave at my door delivery" and your personal Instacart shopper will simply leave your items on your doorstep. The entire process is ridiculously simple. Instacart does charge a delivery fee based on how soon you would like to receive your order, but shoppers can save on delivery fees by paying for an Instacart Express membership (either yearly or monthly) that allows for free two-hour deliveries over $35.

Just like when you're shopping in-store at Spirit Halloween, the selection and prices will also vary based on your location. For example, my local store in Houston, Texas has more than 100 costume choices available to order through Instacart and more decor than I could ever imagine possible. When you enter your zip code on Instacart, the items available in your area will be shown. So, while I can't guarantee that they'll have the same Sarah Sanderson cape you saw advertised on Spirit Halloween's website, it's likely that your local store will still have plenty of options to choose from.

So many things have changed in 2020, but honestly, the ability to order Halloween decorations and costumes from my local Spirit Halloween store to be delivered the same day is one that I have zero problems with. Honestly, the only complaint I have is that Instacart didn't offer this service sooner. Well, that and the fact that I'm probably going to drain my bank account ordering Halloween decorations. I just cannot pass up a light-up tombstone or a hanging bat skeleton. My front porch is going to be extra spooky this year, and I totally have Instacart to thank for that.