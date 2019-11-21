If a story about a young gal going to great lengths to find the perfect Christmas gift for her father would warm your heart, well I have good news for you. The upcoming Spirit Riding Free holiday special on Netflix, premiering next month, will have you and your kids on the edge of your seat and will make you feel all warm and fuzzy.

DreamWorks Animation has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming special of its Emmy Award-winning series, titled Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas, which drops on Netflix on Dec. 6. The trailer follows a girl named Lucky's quest to find the perfect holiday gift for her father, which leads Lucky, her friends, and, of course, her horse Spirit, into the city.

"Tomorrow is Christmas Eve — a fiddle is the perfect gift for my dad," Lucky declares in the trailer. "We can take the morning train, get the fiddle, and come back with plenty of time for me to yell, 'Surprise! Merry Christmas!'" Except things don't go exactly according to plan. Thanks to an avalanche, the friends are stopped in their tracks, along with their return to Miradero for holiday merriment.

During their adventure, Lucky and her friends wind up meeting their favorite singer, Sally Jessup (Katherine McNamara) who belts out a performance featuring original holiday songs. You can catch a snippet of the catchy Christmas tune in the trailer for Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas, below.

Spirit Riding Free on YouTube

Other cartoon specials to check out with your little one on Netflix? Super Monsters Save Christmas, as well as, True: Winter Wishes, which both drop on Nov. 26, according to TV Guide.

And if you're on the lookout for even more Netflix holiday specials — but not specifically for the kids — there's plenty more where that came from. On Dec. 5, the highly-anticipated A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby drops on Netflix, the third installment of a series that includes A Christmas Prince and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. (Side note: Is it just me, or does this trilogy seem like it's modeled after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's actual lives)? Another Netflix holiday special for parents check out is The Knight Before Christmas, starring Vanessa Hudgens, which is already available for your viewing pleasure.

Clearly, there's no lack of holiday specials this year, on Netflix or otherwise. With the recent release of Disney+, along with the trusty Hallmark and Freeform lineups, you could practically be watching delightfully heartwarming and predictably corny Christmas content 24/7 from now until New Year's Day. Happy holidays!