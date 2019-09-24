Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? If it wasn't a stuffed animal, the answer would definitely be the Spongebob SquarePants plush character from Build-A-Bear Workshop. The new Build-A-Bear Workshop Spongebob SquarePants collection is filled with your favorite characters from the Nickelodeon hit in honor of the show's 20th anniversary this year, and you're going to want every single item.

If your kid absolutely loves heading into Build-A-Bear workshop to create new furry friends, they can now add their favorite Spongebob character to their collection, or choose from an array of Spongebob accessories for their existing Build-A-Bear friends to wear and play with.

The huggable yellow rectangular guy himself ventured all the way from Bikini Bottom to a Build-A-Bear Workshop near you, and is now be yours to take home for just $29. All 16 inches of this plush friend will sit smiling and waving back at you with his signature two-toothed grin and brown square pants until you snag one of this merry friends to join him in his many playful undersea adventures. A round of jellyfishing, anyone?

Spongebob SquarePants just wouldn't be the same Spongebob if he couldn't make delicious Krabby Patties or live in his pineapple-shaped home with his pet snail Gary. While you can purchase the Krabby Patty plush wristlet for $6, Gary the Snail for $12.50, and plush pineapple house for $18 individually, Build-A-Bear Workshop has made it easy to purchase a deluxe gift set with Spongebob and all of three of his iconic accessories for $65 exclusively on the Build-A-Bear website. Jumpin' jellyfish, what a great deal!

Also available exclusively online is a 15-inch tall Patrick Star plush. Spongebob would not be able to make it through life under the sea without his best buddy Patrick, and your Build-A-Bear Workshop collection just would not be complete without this plump, pink, star-shaped jolly dude. Dressed in his iconic bright green and purple board shorts, you'll want to be sure to grab an extra Krabby Patty or two for him to enjoy as well.

Spongebob fans who already have furry friends at home, but want to dress them up like Bikini Bottom's finest, can purchase one of two Spongebob collection outfits. Choose from a yellow bear t-shirt with blue trim for $7.50 sporting Spongebob's silly face with his tongue out, or a pink and yellow tutu outfit for $13.50. The tutu outfit features three pieces, including a pink bear tee with a graphic of Patrick and Spongebob jumping for joy, a bright yellow tutu skirt, and yellow hair bow.

And if you don't already have a Build-A-Bear friend to dress up in a fun Spongebob outfit, Build-A-Bear offers two gift set options for Spongebob lovers. The first includes their Pawlette bunny having the best day ever in her pink and yellow three-piece Spongebob outfit for $37.50. The other is a Happy Hugs Teddy dressed in a yellow Spongebob tee with jeans and sneakers, ready to explore Bikini Bottom with his bear friends for $39.

Whether you choose to stick with traditional Build-A-Bear friends and dress them up in Spongebob gear, or go ahead and go all out collecting Spongebob, Patrick Star, and all of their under the sea accessories, you just can't go wrong with this celebratory collection. If you're ready to make your own nautical nonsense, the entire collection is available for purchase online in the U.S. and U.K. now, with select items available in store as well.