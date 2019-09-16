Whooooooo lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob Squarepants! Now that I have your attention and that song in your head, there is some exciting news emerging from under the sea. Spongebob is moving from his pineapple to live on new Timberland streetwear for adults and kids thanks to the SpongeBob Squarepants Timberland Collection. This special collection is in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary.

This collection, which is available now at Timberlands stores and online (as well as other locations such as Foot Locker and Champs), includes those famous Timberland boots, which will be available in black and bright SpongeBob sea blue. These special edition boots will feature his best friend Patrick, SpongeBob’s evil nemesis Plankton, Krusty Krab’s signature Krabby Patty, wild jellyfish, and SpongeBob laces, in addition to everyone’s favorite sponge in iconic poses — all along the famous Timberland logo.

The boots will be $220 for adults, and between $90 and $140 for children. As usual, they’ll still have the signature Timberland quality. The “uppers” are premium leather, “from a LWG Silver-rated tannery and are waterproof… and each pair features 400 grams of PrimaLoft insulation, rubber lug outsoles, lined tongues, and includes a secondary pair of laces,” the press released noted. There are also SpongeBob yellow t-shirts with the characters printed all over, a yellow SpongeBob hoodie, a black SpongeBob hoodie a button-up jacket, and long-sleeved shirts, all featuring SpongeBob and the iconic Timberland logo.

While I was more in the generation of Doug, Rugrats, Ah! Real Monsters, Rocko’s Modern Life, and Hey, Arnold!, it’s understandable why SpongeBob is still such a popular show for adults and children alike. A Reddit thread on just why this show is so popular even now includes many mentions of the nostalgia factor, of course. But there were also many others crediting its popularity to something more.

One Redditor commented on how the voice actors were "top-notch," the jokes always spot-on, and all of the characters were definitely memorable as the reasons why it will always be their favorite show. Their favorite part though was all of the songs, which were "instantly classics." They also commented on how the themes and jokes were great for both adults and children. Others commented on how the best part was how simple the show was, and there was never an overly complicated storyline. It was accessible for everyone to enjoy, but the show's simplicity didn't make it predictable like so many other kid's shows. One particular person's answer really resonated when they said SpongeBob is definitely a link between parents and their little ones — even now.

Maybe I'll have to try watching a few episodes now. It sounds pretty great. I mean, SpongeBob Squarepants is so popular that when the creator, Stephen Hillenburg, passed away last year, his show was honored at the Super Bowl in a pretty significant way.

Whether you're a super fan of SpongeBob Squarepants or a casual observer, there's no doubt it's a classic. And you'll look awesome when you're sporting the SpongeBob Squarepants Timberland collection when you're just watching the show, reminiscing on Reddit, or hanging out with your friends outside talking about it — no matter how old you are.