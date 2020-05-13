It can be scary when your child decides that he wants to move on from listening to music as a family and put on his own headphones instead. You never really know what’s going on in those earbuds, so it's natural to be concerned about the content your kiddo could be consuming. If you’re looking for a way to let your child listen to their favorite music (without having to endure the audio assault yourself), it might be a good idea for you to learn how to use Spotify Kids. Otherwise, you might be stuck listening to the same song over (and over) again.

Spotify Kids is a subscription service children can use to listen to their favorite songs without some sibling hijacking their playlist. It’s a standalone app, meaning that you won’t have to switch to kid mode on your own Spotify account — and worry that you’ll be stuck with recommendations that are meant for an 8-year-old. It’s intended for kids ages three and older, although tweens and teens can easily use the app, too. And if your kid asks for an audio upgrade at some point, you can always change their account to reflect their finer taste in music.

Spotify Kids is only available under the Premium Family plan (which costs $15 monthly, with the first month free). For that amount, though, you’ll get up to six Premium accounts (the only caveat being that all six family members have to live together in the same household). A Premium account gives you access to over 8,000 songs, stories, and sounds specifically curated for your kid. Once you’ve subscribed to Premium Family, you can download the app to your child’s device and then set up a Kid’s account.

Where Spotify Kids crushes the competition is their ad-free content. The app’s navigation is also based on your child’s age (think simpler and more colorful visuals for younger kids; more detailed, age-appropriate designs for teens). And kids can choose the avatar they feel represents them best.

Despite all the bells and whistles (or in this case, audiobooks and songs), you'll still want to ensure that your child isn’t listening to something that's not meant for their ears. Visit the Grown Ups section on the app and navigate to the Listening History to see what your kiddo has tuned into. If you find something inappropriate, you can block the content completely.

Spotify Kids is available for download from the App Store or Google Play. You’ll need to set up your account first, and then hopefully (with six accounts to separate your family’s musical must-haves), you’ll have a more harmonious household.