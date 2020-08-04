August has hardly begun and autumn lovers are ready for it to end already. It's time for cozy sweaters, chilly days, and pumpkin everything. Rest assured, Starbucks sees you, and the Starbucks fall grocery items are now available at Wal-Mart, Target, and Amazon, so you can get your fall on early. You can almost hear the sound of the fireplace crackling already.

First things first, pumpkin spice Starbucks everything is back on the grocery store shelves. They've brought back the beloved Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, perfect for topping your preferred brand of coffee grounds with a little taste of sweater weather. Their pre-made pumpkin spice flavored iced lattes with espresso are also coming back, and so are pumpkin K-cups, coffee grounds, and instant coffee mixes galore. Can you say, "Add to cart?"

But the company isn't just putting out pumpkin products and leaving it at that this year. New fall flavors joining the lineup include maple pecan and a delicious sounding salted caramel mocha. The Starbucks Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee K-Cup pods and roast and ground coffee are all about toasty pecan notes and sweet maple-y goodness. And the Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Creamer combines cocoas and caramel flavors with a hint of salt to highlight all the best flavors in your fall-themed mug of morning joe.

Tea lovers who enjoy the Starbucks Teavana products can rejoice, too. They're unveiling two new seasonal flavors of Teavana's Tea Satchets: Spiced Apple Cider and Lemon Ginger Bliss. You can find these in grocery stores and on Amazon. Not only are these teas delicious on their own, but Starbucks has published two recipes for each flavor to make specialty beverages at home, like a hot apple chai and lemon ginger toddy.

If you've been hesitant to visit your neighborhood Starbs during COVID-19, check out athome.starbucks.com for more at-home coffee inspiration. You can learn about the four fundamentals to brewing the perfect cup of coffee at home here (this way, you're brewing coffee worthy of your new, fancy fall creamers).

You can also visit the Starbucks recipe section to learn how to make your favorite hot or iced beverages at home. Whether you're yearning for a flat white or an iced mocha, they've got all the classic drinks broken down online. You can even sort by season and whether or not you'd like to add alcohol.