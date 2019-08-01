OK everyone. Get your UGG Boots and leggings ready, because boy do I have some news for you. After launching their first line of Starbucks creamers just last month, the infamous coffee chain is releasing their fourth creamer just in time for fall — the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Creamer. This month, the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Creamer will now sit on the refrigerated shelves alongside the other new creamers the company released — Cinnamon Dolce Latte, White Chocolate Mocha, and Caramel Macchiato. I can taste that delicious, delicious cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin flavors now, y’all. Now if only the temperature outside would reflect my fall feelings. But for $5, you can have your favorite pumpkin flavor every morning in your home-brewed coffee without even hitting the drive-thru.

But wait. There’s more! Not only will you have access to your favorite PSL flavor at home in the form of a creamer, but Starbucks also released Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods ($10), Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Ground Coffee ($10), Pumpkin Spice Latte K-Cup Pods “with the creaminess of real milk” ($10), Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws ($7), and Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte ($6). And if all that pumpkin goodness still isn’t enough for you (good lord), Starbucks is also releasing a Ready-to-Drink Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte ($3), and an Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte ($5). All of this glorious pumpkin spice mania will be available at all of your favorite grocery stores.

After its release 16 years ago in Starbucks coffeehouses around the world, the Pumpkin Spice Latte has been the company's best-selling seasonal beverages of all time, as per the Starbucks press release. And while there have been other companies over the years who have valiantly tried to dip their hands into the grocery store pumpkin spice creamer game, they just don't do the real MVP justice. There's always something missing. But now, there doesn't have to be. For $4.99 for a 28-ounce bottle, you can get more PSL bang for your buck at home.

As you know, nothing screams fall like going out of your way to step on a particularly crunchy leaf, sweaters, scarves, boots, and PSL. I mean, some people mark the beginning of fall when the PSL is released for sale in coffee shops. (It's me. I am some people. But I digress.) So now that you can get your PSL fix at home, you may not even have to put on your UGG boots to head over to your favorite Starbucks location every day. But of course, leggings are a must, even at home. (Actually, go pantsless if you want. You do you, OK? Maybe turn on Hocus Pocus.)

Get ready for a pumpkin spice latte extravaganza when you visit any of your favorite local grocery stores this month, whether you grab this fabulous new creamer, the K-cup pods, the ground coffee, the Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Ready-to-Drink Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte, or the Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws. Phew. Happy pumpkin spice latte season, y'all!