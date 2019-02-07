When it comes to Valentine’s Day, I’m not really a flowers and heart-shaped box of kind of gal (unless you mean the Nirvana song). But what I can get behind are some delicious caffeinated beverages. Especially caffeinated beverages that feature mocha and some sort of fruit — white chocolate raspberry, anyone? This Valentine’s Day especially is going to be ah-maz-ing because for the second year in a row, a much-anticipated holiday beverage is back: Starbucks Valentine's Day Cherry Mocha. That’s right. Cherry. Mocha. Caffeine. Happy Valentine’s Day to me, guys. To my dear husband, please take note. I don’t need jewelry or candy or flowers. Please just get me this delicious Cherry Mocha. (And maybe take the baby out while I enjoy some alone time to sip on my drink and read a book.)

Starbucks and mamas seem to go hand in hand these days, not only as an excellent place to meet up with other mom friends, but their beverages are delicious and rejuvenating to sip on as a treat while you peruse Target. I'm right there with you guys with my Starbucks latte in hand while pushing my son around in the bright red cart. So move over Pumpkin Spice, Toasted White Mocha, Peppermint Mocha, and Gingerbread, Eggnog, and Caramel Bruleé Lattes — it’s Cherry Mocha time.

Starbucks

This heavenly holiday beverage has a “slightly sweet” mocha sauce and cherry syrup, perfectly melted together with piping hot espresso. Add your favorite steamed milk, and you have yourself a special Valentine’s beverage, complete with whipped cream (duh), and sugar and cocoa Valentine’s sprinkles. You better go quick (in fact, as soon as I finish writing this I’m going to drive to my nearest Starbucks to get one), because they’re only available for a limited time. Insert sad face emoji here. From Feb. 7 through the 14, you can get this amazing concoction of sweetness hot, iced, or blended at participating Starbucks locations around the United States.

Still not enough Valentine’s Day goodness in that Starbucks cup? The Valentine’s Day Cake Pop and Heart Sugar cookies are back, too. These cake pops are decadent, with a rich chocolate cake center and milk chocolate icing and Valentine’s Day sprinkles to top it all off. And who doesn’t like a buttery sugar cookie with white chocolate coating?

And if you’re hoping for a stay-at-home-in-your-pajamas kind of Valentine's Day celebration, enjoy Starbucks mocha flavored ground coffee and their Classic Hot Cocoa K-Cups. To make the K-Cups extra festive for Valentine's Day, the Starbucks press release suggests adding cherry juice and whipped cream to your drink to make it a delicious Cherry Hot Cocoa. Anyone got a Keurig I can borrow for a week? I'll return it after the holiday, I promise.

Starbucks

Y'all head over to your nearest Starbucks for this deliciously festive treat, because like the guilty pleasure that is the McRib, they're only available for a limited amount of time. Now excuse me while I take my lunch break and go grab one of these Cherry Mochas for myself. Happy Valentine's Day!