I really don't like to play favorites in life if it can be avoided but, Khloé Kardashian's Instagram and Snapchat are my favorite of the Kardashian/Jenner moms' social media posts and I will tell you why. She includes all of the babies and just seems to sort of share more day-to-day stuff which is very satisfying for a creepy voyeur like myself. On Wednesday Khloé shared a super adorable video of a baby class, and all of the little ones were there. In fact, Stormi, True, Chicago, and Dream were learning a pretty impressive life skill that I haven't mastered yet, so good on them.

For those of you who have yet to be indoctrinated into the Kardashian baby club, here's a quick crash course for you. Stormi Webster is the nearly 1-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner, True Thompson is the 9-month-old baby girl of Khloé. Then there's 1-year-old Chicago West, daughter of Kim Kardashian-West (and soon-to-be big sister as well, since her mom shared the news that they're expecting another baby via surrogate later this year), and finally, 2-year-old Dream Kardashian, daughter of Rob Kardashian.

The four little girls were all having a grand old time at a baby class where they got the chance to sing and dance... and even take in a quick little Spanish lesson via a nursery song.

Studies have shown that learning language through music is actually really helpful, especially for little ones when their brains are still so malleable, according to Bilingual Kid. The Revenge Body host shared a series of videos to her Instagram Story with the four youngest family members crawling around, dancing, and trying their hand at playing the drums as well.

Not everyone loved every song because this is the way it always is with babies, but one song appeared to be a pretty big hit with baby True specifically... "Wheels On The Bus." Or maybe her mom really loved it and True was just sort of playing along. Tough to tell.

Little Chicago West, perhaps taking after her glamorous mother, was a bit more focused on the accessories than the song — at one point she was trying on a little bus driver's hat.

While the other Kardashian/Jenner parents didn't seem to be on hand, that didn't appear to bother Khloé even one little bit. As fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are already well aware, she has always been especially comfortable just hanging out with the kids in the family. And now that she has her own sweet little girl, she looks to be more content than ever.

Please watch this video of True crawling and giggling and her mother's reaction as evidence.

Right or wrong, it brings me such joy to see the Kardashian/Jenner babies all hanging out and becoming best friends. Because honestly, this is my favorite thing about the sisters... not their fashion or their wealth or their fame, but their sense of loyalty and friendship with each other. How lovely to see this tradition of focusing on family first carried on with their children.

That being said, if I could just learn to do makeup for, like, one event like a Kardashian, this would be great too.