'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Says This Model's Joke About Dating Him Was "Gross" & Twitter Totally Agrees

Last week, 27-year-old model Ali Michael was criticized online for a joked she posted on her an Instagram Story about wanting to date a 14-year-old Netflix star. Now, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard has called the model's joke "gross" and watching the video of his response is gut-wrenching. Michael apologized for sexualizing the teen last week and wrote in an statement to Teen Vogue, "To those I offended or misled, I apologize for a post made in haste and lacking in sensitivity, particularly considering the landscape of the present culture [of sexual assault allegations in Hollywood]." Romper's request for comment from Michael's representatives was not immediately returned.

The story did eventually make it back to Wolfhard, though, who was stopped by TMZ this week and asked about the controversy. The teen said, visibly uncomfortable, that the model's joke was "gross" and then noted that it was "good" she apologized. Wolfhard then shrugged and said, "it's fine," in an attempt to end the interview, or the conversation about a 27-year-old woman objectifying him in a sexual manner.

It's tough to watch him respond to the model's joke because it's reminiscent of how millions of women respond every day to sexual misconduct and micro-aggressions. Sometimes it feels like shrugging it off and going "it's fine, whatever" is the only way to make it through the day. Wolfhard, who is still so young at just 14 years old, is no different.

finn talking about that 27 year old model who told him to hit her up in 4 years :/ pic.twitter.com/1a3zPX1RsR — ssant (@castlbylers) November 5, 2017

His demeanor and response to the TMZ reporter is a testament to the fact that jokes like Michael's are never innocent. Following her comments, there were just as many people calling her out for her predatory behavior as there were people who thought it was no big deal or that people were somehow missing the humor. Wolfhard is a minor and his timidness and awkward reaction to the question about the joke should be proof enough that Michael's comments were creepy and inappropriate. He is just a kid.

People Were Not Happy About It & Rallied Right Behind Him

Please keep Finn Wolfhard safe and protected from rude paparazzi and gross ‘celebs’ making him uncomfortable he deserves better thank you pic.twitter.com/B4ACOSyvEG — meg (@sinclairsdustin) November 5, 2017

It’s sad that there felt like there was an underlying “I’m used to it” vibe from him — Reese 🥀 (@lightwoodIouis) November 5, 2017

He’s a smart lad! What kinda creep says that to a kid?! 🤢 — Christina Marie 🦔 (@XtinaG) November 5, 2017

BUT ITS NOT FINE — cassie ✨ (@cassienotcaseyy) November 5, 2017

the fact that people above age 18+ STAN kids like finn wolfhard (14) is concerning and quite frankly gross the fuck is wrong with you people — annzy (@rememberIove) October 18, 2017

the fact that he literally said “it’s fine” that shit literally breaks my heart. it’s disgusting. my poor baby :( — Andrea (@heyydrea16) November 6, 2017

Finn wolfhard said it was gross that a 27 year old model told him to hit her up when he’s 18. Wow I love him. Such an angel. — camryn (@camrynreed_) November 5, 2017

FINN WOLFHARD IS 14. KEEP YOUR CREEPY ASS SEXUAL COMMENTS TO YOURSELF. HE IS UNDERAGE. Y’ALL ARE GROSS. — rosebud (@SimmonsJasmine) November 8, 2017

Wolfhard has a lot coming at him, too, these days. With the success of Stranger Things Season 2, fans are really hounding him. This week, again, people were calling him "rude" for not stopping to take a picture outside of his hotel. With adult fans. So yes, adults were waiting outside of his hotel and angry that he didn't stop to say hello or smile in the nonconsensual photos they took of him.

This situation begs the question, much like the reactions to Michael's "joke" did — if a grown man complained that say, Millie Bobbie Brown didn't stop to hug him, what would people be saying?

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Shut Down The Haters

Damn... seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them... — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

It doesn’t matter if they are an actor... they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

She Went On...

Oh and ps. Imagine.. you, a parent, walking with your 13 year old son/daughter and seeing a fully grown adult pointing their camera phone .. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

.. at your kid. You would do anything you could to delete that persons photograph, and remove your child from that situation as soon as... — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

.. you could. It doesn’t matter if that child happens to be an actor and consented to a professional film crew capturing their moves when.. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

.. in character.. That does NOT mean that this child consented to being followed around with a camera in their face. I don’t care if it — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Sexualizing child actors — or anyone — without their consent is really gross. According to Psychology Today, sexualizing children can lead to behavioral problems and mental health issues later on in life. And that's just for "regular" kids who aren't on everyone's favorite show.

There's a reason why so many Hollywood child actors often grow up and hit rocky periods in their young adult lives, sometimes never really recovering from mental health or substance abuse issues. It's not just "gross" to sexualize a child star, it's actually quite dangerous.

Please go easy on Lindsay Lohan. Being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can’t comprehend. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

Luckily, Wolfhard seems to be surrounded by people who are out to protect him as he becomes more of a household name. When his agent was reportedly accused of sexual misconduct last month, Wolfhard promptly dropped him, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Whether it was the teen's own decision or a team effort led by another well-intentioned adult in his life, the Netflix star obviously understands that Hollywood can be a nasty place.

It's a shame that he's being asked to stand up for himself in this way, so early in his life and career. So, everyone just relax and let him enjoy being 14 and all of his success.