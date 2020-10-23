When it comes to low maintenance clothing for little kids, you really can’t beat a good pair of sweatpants. They’re almost impossible to wrinkle, which means you can ball them up in a diaper bag and they’ll still come out looking freshly pressed (well, kind of). They mix and match well with other kids’ clothing — like tops and sweatshirts — and are a match made in heaven with a pair of sneakers. So if you’re looking for a pair for your kid, these 25 stylish sweatpants for toddlers can keep your kid sporty and stylish.

Apart from their adaptability factor, sweatpants are also an excellent option if your child is learning to dress themselves. Similar to the easy up, easy down of a pull-up diaper, sweatpants are perfect for that “I do it!” stage where your child wants to dress themselves but can’t handle buttons or zippers. You never really have to worry about them being scratchy or stiff, and they’re always comfortable, which is perfect for a kid who wants to run, climb, and jump. Best of all, comfy doesn’t always have to mean sacrificing style. These 25 stylish sweatpants for toddlers will keep them comfortable as they climb the monkey bars — and all up their way up the style ladder, too.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Unisex Cotton Sweatpants For Babies & Toddlers Cotton Sweatpants Old Navy | $9.99 Available in sizes 6M - 4T See on H&M These super soft sweatpants from H&M come in a variety of cool colors and a couple of fun prints, including solid green, blue, pink, or red — and either light grey with penguins or light beige with black dots. The sweats also sport elasticized cuffs and a rib-knit waistband, with a relaxed fit through the hip and thigh. The adjustable drawsting ensures that no one will see your kiddo’s, um, drawers.

2. Toddler Boys’ Pull-On Sweatpants – Cat & Jack Toddler Boys’ Pull-On Pants – Cat & Jack Target | $9 Available in sizes 12 months- 5T See on Target Available in sizes 12 months – 5T, these sweatpants from Cat & Jack are comfy to the core. Choose from colors like blue, grey, camo, brown, and more. They have a skinny fit, and a reinforced knee for kids who really wear their pants out. The pull-on design gives your toddler autonomy to get themselves dressed.

3. Pull-On French Terry Joggers Pull-On French Terry Joggers Carter's | $18.99 $8 Available in sizes 2T-5T See on Carter's When it comes to sweatpants, you just can’t beat a basic black pair. These French terry joggers from Carter’s are your kiddo’s LBD, and will match with pretty much any shirt or sneakers you pair them with. They have an easy pull on design, which can give kids autonomy when they’re dressing themselves.

4. Toddler Girls’ Cozy Jogger Pants – Cat & Jack Toddler Girls’ Cozy Jogger Pants – Cat & Jack Target | $10 Available in sizes 12 months - 5T See on Target Available in gray, black, teal, or pink, these sweatpants from Target offer breathable fabric with extra spandex for comfort while your kiddo climbs. The adjustable drawstring will help her pants from sliding, and banded cuffs help complete the look. And for the child who always needs to carry something, she can stuff her stuff into the two front pockets that are perfect for crayons — or critters.

5. Toddler Boys’ Monster Knee Bottom Pull-On Pants Toddler Boys’ Monster Knee Bottom Pull-On Pants Target | $11.99 Available in sizes 12 months - 5T See on Target You won’t have to worry about your child wearing out the knees in these sweatpants — because the monsters already ate them! These super cute sweatpants are perfect for Halloween, or any day when your little monster is acting up. The pants sport a full elastic waistband for a secure fit, and are made from a cotton-poly blend.

6. Garanimals Toddler Girls Fleece Sweatpants, 4-Pack Garanimals Toddler Girls Fleece Sweatpants, 4-Pack Walmart | $18 Available in sizes 12 months - 5T See on Walmart Stock up and save with this 4-pack of sweatpants from Walmart. You can choose from one of three different sets (think silver, pink, black, and sea turtle, pictured), or any other combination. You can easily mix and match the sweatpants with a cute shirt or sweater. They’re machine-washable, pull-on, and have an elasticized waistband for comfort.

7. Kid’s Boy Elastic Harem Sweatpants Kid’s Boy Elastic Harem Sweatpants Walmart | $11.89 Available in sizes 2T/3T - 6T/7T See on Walmart These harem pants from Walmart have extra room, perfect for kids who don't want their sweats sticking to them. The heather grey pants with big bold black stars have a drawstring waistband, and cuffed legs as part of the design. Your child will be grateful for the not-so-snug fit when they’re monkeying around on the monkey bars. M.C. Hammer was ahead of his time, clearly.

8. Toddler Boy Camo Jogger Toddler Boy Camo Jogger Macy's | $15 $5.25 Available in sizes 2T -4T See on Macy's Your little guy will feel like king of the jungle with these cute camo sweatpants from Macy’s. The pull-on pants are machine washable, with a 60% cotton, and 40% polyester blend. They’re exclusively at Macy’s, and come in blue nile heather, or a pewter heather grey.

9. Toddler Girls Butterfly Inset Minky Sweatpant Toddler Girls Butterfly Inset Minky Sweatpant Macy's | $28 $11.20 Available in sizes 2T - 4T See on Macy's Available in Crocus Petal purple, these pretty sweatpants from Macy’s are as cute as they are comfortable. They have sequins sewn at the ankle, and an adorable velvet bow at the waist for decoration. Just toss them in the washing machine when your kiddo has gotten them dirty.

10. Baby and Toddler Boys Active Side Stripe Fleece Jogger Pants Baby and Toddler Boys Active Side Stripe Fleece Jogger Pants Children's Place | $16.95 $8.48 Available in sizes 6-9 months - 5T See on Children's Place Your child can show his stripes when he puts on these cute jogger pants from Children’s Place. They have a non-functional drawstring with a decorative bow, the pull-on elasticized waist means he won’t have to worry about his pants falling down while he’s playing. The sweats come pre-washed so they won’t shrink up in the dryer.

11. Baby and Toddler Boys Active Fleece Jogger Pants 2-Pack Baby and Toddler Boys Active Fleece Jogger Pants 2-Pack Children's Place | $39.95 $19.98 Available in sizes 6-9 months - 5T See on Children's Place Why pick out one pair of sweatpants when you can have two? This 2-pack from Children’s Place has two fleece jogger pants that your little guy will go crazy for. Construction machines and blue dinosaurs? Yes, please.

12. Toddler Gap Logo Pull-On Joggers Toddler Gap Logo Pull-On Joggers GAP | $24.95 $12 Available in sizes 12-18 months - 5T See on GA A soft fleece fit is the name of the game with these sweats from the GAP. It has front slanted pockets to hold your child’s gear, and the GAP logo is on the hip. Stripes run down either side of the pants, and cuffed bottoms complete the all-American look.

13. Toddler Boy Jumping Beans French Terry Jogger Pants Toddler Boy Jumping Beans French Terry Jogger Pants Kohl's | $14 $4 Available in sizes 12 months - 5T See on Kohl's Your kiddo will take his day in stride when he wears these sweatpants from Kohl’s. They’re made from French terry fabric, so they’re sure to stay cozy even on cool fall mornings. They have both an elastic waistband and a functional drawstring to keep the pants in place.

14. Toddler Kids Sherpa Lined Jogger Sweatpants Toddler Kids Sherpa Lined Jogger Sweatpants Land's End | $37.95 $22.77 Available in sizes 2T-4T See on Land's End Sweatpants might be cozy, but they aren’t always the warmest to wear during the fall and winter. Enter these Sherpa-lined sweatpants from Lands End, which are guaranteed to keep your kiddo toasty while you’re waiting for the school bus. They not only have a fleece lining, but they also have an elastic waistband with drawcord, and a plethora of pockets to keep your kid’s stuff safe while they’re in school.

15. Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby and Toddler’s Boys’ 2-Pack Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby and Toddler’s Boys’ 2-Pack Amazon | $21.90 Available in sizes 2T -5T See on Amazon Your kid can crush the school year with these cute Carter’s sweatpants. This 2-pack is made from 80% cotton and 20% polyester, and are machine washable. You can pick from a camo/black set, or gray and navy. They have a true-to-size fit, so order your child’s regular size for a perfect fit.

16. Toddler Boys Girls Cartoon Monster Sweatpants Toddler Boys Girls Cartoon Monster Sweatpants Amazon | $25.99 Available in sizes 6-12 months - 2-3T See on Amazon It’s school in the front and a party in the back with these super cute monster-inspired sweatpants on Amazon. They’re made from a cotton/poly blend that’s breathable and comfortable. And with those googly eyes, wide smile, and tongue sticking out, your kid will be the cutest monster in their class.

17. Osh Kosh Girls’ Fleece Jogger Pants Osh Kosh Girls’ Fleece Jogger Pants Amazon | $12.45 Available in sizes 2T-5T See on Amazon Your kiddo will feel all snuggly in these fleece sweatpants from Osh Kosh. The slim-fit joggers have a drawstring waistband and have two pockets. Ribbed cuffs complete the look of these machine-washable sweats.

18. Dinosaur Pull-On French Terry Joggers Dinosaur Pull-On French Terry Joggers Carter's | $7 Available in sizes 2T-5T See on Carter's These dinosaur sweatpants will make your kid feel tougher than a T-Rex. They have an elastic covered waistband, so you won’t have to worry about it scratching your sweetie’s stomach. They’re made from 100% cotton French terry, and have pockets for putting in other pretend dinosaurs, too.

19. CuteOn Unisex Toddler Jogger Pants CuteOn Unisex Toddler Jogger Pants Amazon | $16.99 $15.99 Available in sizes 1T - 5T See on Amazon If you’re looking for easy, breezy sweatpants, these are it. The unisex style of these sweats ensures that they’ll look great on both boys and girls, and are made from soft, durable fabric. They come in a wide variety of colors, have functional pockets and ribbed cuffs, and can be worn well into the winter months.

20. Toddler Girl Nike Dri-FIT Jersey Pants Toddler Girl Nike Dri-FIT Jersey Pants Kohl's | $38 $22.80 Available in sizes 2T-4T See on Kohl's Whether it’s running the fastest at recess (or learning how to write their name), your kiddo can “just do it” with these Nike sweatpants. The ankle-length sweats have a slim fit, elastic waistband, and are made from a light jersey material so that your kiddo won’t feel cumbersome in their sweats. The Nike logo on the bottom of the leg shows that your kid is ready to play.

21. Jogger Pants Jogger Pants Primary | $22 Available in sizes 2T-5T See on Primary If you’re looking for a pair of sweatpants that won’t itch your child’s skin, try on the Jogger pants from Primary for size (ha). In addition to French terry and spandex, they’re made from OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified fabric (which basically means that they’re free of over 300 chemicals and other irritants). They also have a reinforced knee, and are prewashed so they won’t shrink up in the wash.

22. Bright Basics Sweatpants Bright Basics Sweatpants Hanna Andersson | $32 $19.20 Available in sizes 18-24 months - 3T See on Hanna Andersson You won’t have to worry about your child destroying these sweatpants from Hanna Andersson. They’re made from a super strong cotton French terry fabric and ribbing that’s tough enough to handle any tumbles. Younger siblings can expect to wear these when your child outgrows them.

23. Fox Pullover Sweatshirt Jogger Set Fox Pullover Sweatshirt Jogger Set Yini Bini Baby | $41 Available in sizes 6-12 months - 18-24 months See on Yini Bini Baby For the price of some sweatpants, you can get a full jogger set at Yini Bini Baby. The outfit is lightweight, and includes a pullover and jogger pants. The fabric is 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, and the fox design is screen-printed by hand.

24. Potato Chip Sweatpants Potato Chip Sweatpants Kido Chicago | $55 Available in sizes 2T -6T See on Kido Chicago Your toddler will totally want to sink his teeth into these sweatpants from Kido Chicago. Featuring potato chips all over the sweats, they are made from 95% organic cotton and 5% elastane. They fit true-to-size, so make sure that you order the size your kiddo is rocking right now.