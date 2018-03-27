Although she kept some of the details of her pregnancy a secret from fans, surfer Bethany Hamilton welcomed her second son on Tuesday and shared all the important details. The 28-year-old announced the birth of her new baby on Instagram with a new pic of her and husband Adam Dirks and their two children. She wrote, "We are overjoyed to welcome our son Wesley Phillip Dirks into the world! It’s been a beautiful time getting life started with the four of us. We are thankful to God for our two lil guys!!!”

In the picture, Hamilton is holding baby Wesley and her husband has 2-year-old old Tobias in his arms. Everyone looks thrilled to be a family of four now. After giving birth to Tobias, Hamilton told People that she likes to keep up her routine, even if it's tough to manage a schedule. The surfer said at the time, “Having a baby, you pretty much have to plan ahead everything, especially [since I’m] nursing him. I’m attached to him in a sense because I have to nurse him every two to three hours."

Throughout this second pregnancy, she continued to surf and even posted videos of her in the ocean, often with little Tobias alongside her at the beach.

Hamilton, who lost her arm in a shark attack when she was 13 years old, has been very open about the ups and downs of parenting, so she's certainly ready to take on baby number two. She told the Daily Mail when Tobias was not even a year old, "Tobias had colic and any mom that has dealt with that will know just how hard that is to deal with, so much so it’s hard to enjoy the time together."

The surfer added, "You just have to keep thinking it won’t last forever and you will one day get through it. Being a mom is fantastic, but the first three months were brutal.” Especially because she not only had to learn to how to deal with all the things every new parent has to figure out, but she had to do it with one arm. That just adds an extra step to everything. She said, according to TODAY:

Of course the sleep deprivation was hard, but learning to change his diapers with one arm has become harder the more active he gets. I have to use my feet and the more he moves, the harder it is, so I have to try my best to distract him.

She further explained, "First I arrange the diaper with my one arm, then I use my feet to lift his legs before reaching and fastening the diaper with my one hand. It's even harder as we use re-usable diapers, which have a button that you have to fasten. It's definitely not easy and some days I get so frustrated, but I always get there in the end."

She talks about overcoming challenges in her documentary, Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable, which chronicles the 2003 shark attack that led to the loss of her arm and how she managed to get "back on the board" to become a professional surfer, then a wife and new mom. She said in an interview with People promoting the doc:

I’ve always been competitive with myself and I’ve always tried to be the best I can be, but getting married and having a son has completely changed things. I’ve had such incredible support from my husband and my son.

Hamilton and Dirks announced their second pregnancy on Instagram with Tobias in tow late last year. In an adorable video, the toddler points to his mom's growing bump and informed the world that a baby was "right there" in Hamilton's stomach, so he's likely stoked to be a little brother. Hopefully for Hamilton, the second time with an infant is a little easier this time around. Although "easier" might be an overstatement. Congrats to the whole family!

