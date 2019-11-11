Target 2-Day Free Shipping Is Back For The Holidays

There's no place like home for the holidays, but also there's no place like Target. From your bed. Where you're watching the 10th Hallmark Christmas movie starring DJ Tanner and buying your family's matching holiday jammies. Target two-day free shipping is back this year, and you don't even have to use your Target Red Card (I know that thing's maxed out already) or have a minimum dollar amount in your cart. Just buy up all the things you need and order them before Dec. 21 to take advantage of the free shipping.

Obviously, you want to be mindful of when you order your items. Ordering things at 10 p.m. on a Tuesday night doesn't necessarily mean they'll be there on Thursday. The retail giant has a handy little chart to show you how ordering before or after the cutoff time (usually about 12 p.m. your local time) affects the shipment date. But hey, that just means you need to order your things before lunch if your heart is set on receiving your order exactly 48 hours from now.

This deal is also affected by your zip code, according to the Target website. But I'm not tech savvy enough to figure out how to see what exactly is affected, so just go into your shopping spree with an open mind. It's the most wonderful time of the year — you're buying all of your cousins you haven't seen since Easter a gift in your pajamas. What could be better?

I'm a big believer in Black Friday sales starting on Black Friday and not in the middle of Thanksgiving dinner, but Target will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until 1 a.m. Friday morning. Then stores will reopen at 7 a.m. for shoppers who wanted to polish off one more piece of pumpkin pie before getting all hyped on glittery ornaments and a peppermint mocha. (Me. I'm that shopper.) But, with this two-day free shipping deal, feel free to start as early as you like. There will be early access doorbusters on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for Red Card holders and Target Circle members. And, as always, Target is sure to have some great deals the rest of the season to finish up your shopping list.

Let's be honest, nothing really beats heading into an actual Target. Especially if you're using it as a form of self-care, which for me means I have a piping hot drink in one hand and no small children screaming for cake pops in my cart. It's just me and the aisles of Target, where I'll wonder if I should turn myself into a modern farmhouse chic mom with chickens in the backyard and shiplap in my kitchen, or if I should stick with my unwavering desire to be the wife of a 1970s goodfella and buy a 10-foot flocked Christmas tree with shiny ornaments. The possibilities are endless. But there's something great about Target's online shopping, especially when you find things that weren't available in stores (I swear, my kids' sizes are never in stores). And with two-day shipping, it's basically like you went to the store and bought the items... but they sat in your entryway for two days because your kids acted like wild banshees when you got home.