Target is known for a lot of things — its red bullseye logo, its intoxicating dollar spot, and its reputation as being the ultimate mom mecca. Which means any Target brand that caters to moms and their offspring is going to be a major hit, like Cloud Island. It's the Target brand you've heard of before, featuring adorable crib sheets, washcloths, outfits, and more, but the baby brand is now officially expanding. Target Cloud Island diapers, wipes, toiletries, and feeding products are now a thing and bonus? They're incredibly affordable.

Baby essentials take up most of a mom's shopping cart, and knowing that they can grab all of their must-haves from Target, along with everything else the retail giant offers, is pretty great. But it's more than just buying from a brand you trust — the Cloud Island baby essentials are also great for your budget. In an article on the Target website, the company shared that the Cloud Island brand will now offer 30 "baby-essential items that never compromise on performance or durability" with prices ranging from $0.99 to $21.99, and most items under $10.

But the items aren't created by a solo design team trying to figure out what parents need. According to the same article, the Cloud Island baby brand was expanded with the input of "hundreds of parents." Who knows what parents want better than actual moms and dads, right? Dermatologists and pediatricians were also consulted for the products.

Still not sure if you're ready to switch brands? While the line is considerably less expensive than traditional baby brands (for example, a 32-pack of newborn diapers is just $7.99), that doesn't mean quality is any less than it should be. A chemist at Target that helped create the line, Robin Beck, noted in the interview on the Target website that the Cloud Island wipes are "ultra-thick" and made with plant-based ingredients and 99 percent water, and Cloud Island diapers feature an "exclusive Tri-Wrap fold" that eliminates the middle crease so they fit your baby well. Even better? The diapers claim to have a 12-hour leak protection.

The Cloud Island toiletries include items like diaper cream, shampoo and baby wash, bubble bath, and all-purpose balm, and Beck noted that all of them are dermatologist-approved and phthalate and paraben-free (Y'all, the shampoo and baby wash includes a lavender and orange scent. Yum.)

And if you're hoping to give their feeding products a try, you'll be happy to know that they are also phthalate-free, as well as BPA and PVC-free. The items in this collection include sweet bowls, dishes, utensils, and bibs and place mats in your favorite Cloud Island prints.

Basically, Target took the trust moms have in their many brands and turned it into affordable, cute baby essentials. It's incredibly exciting to know that the Target team behind the expansion talked to real parents to find out about things we need — like adding moisturizing properties to the wipes when they heard that parents use them on babies' faces and hands, too — and turned those into attainable items. Baby products can add up quick, especially when you want the best, but Target promises you won't have to sacrifice quality for cost. And let's be honest, you won't have to sacrifice design either. You can find these Cloud Island baby essentials in store and online now.