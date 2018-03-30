It's always your favorite store, but this weekend, the Target Easter sales in the Target weekly ad are filled with some Easter favorites you don't want to miss. Everything from candy to Easter baskets, to toys and books — the Easter Bunny will have something for everyone this year. You can get Easter baskets for under $1, Easter-themed plates for those Easter potlucks with family for $3, and matching napkins for only $1. There are even deals where you can get a $5 Target giftcard with your "Easter Shop Purchase" of $25 or more.

Is candy not your family's thing? Target has "Activity Gifts" for under $5, $10 off of toys and games with a purchase of $50 or more, and $25 off toys and games with a purchase of $100 or more. Outdoor "spring activities" range from $5 to $9 and that includes kickballs, a bubble machine, and even hula hoops (remember those?).

And if you're looking for cute kids' clothes for church, Target has toddler boys and girls outfits for $8 to $12, a Cat & Jack's girls' Easter dress for $22, and even a snazzy Cat & Jack boys' suit jacket for $24. And to go with these cute Easter outfits, Target has BOGO 50 percent off shoes for the family.

Check out what other items you can get for Easter on your next Target run.

Hatchimals What says Easter more than something hatching out of an egg? The Hatchimals CollEGGtibles four pack, plus bonus is only $10, just in time for Easter baskets. This is a perfect opportunity to snag some if you weren’t able to over Christmas. If Santa couldn’t bring it, maybe the Easter Bunny can.

Disney Princess Toys Got your mind on Moana and Moana on your mind lately? All Disney princess toys are BOGO 50 percent off. According to the Target ad, this includes the Moana Hei Hei plush, magical oar, dress, or island Oceana doll.

Minions Toys This deal certainly isn’t despicable. All Minions toys are 50 percent off, perfect for a fun little Easter basket surprise. The Despicable Me 6-Pack Mineez is on sale for $5.

Fingerlings If you’re looking for Easter basket goodies that are under $15 and will make the Easter Bunny look like a superhero, Fingerlings are available again and they’re $15. If you missed out on Christmas, the Easter Bunny can save the day by attaching these little guys to your kids’ Easter baskets.

Easter Novelty Candy If you’re a fan of Peeps (barf), Reese's and Hershey’s pieces packaged in the shape of a carrot, M&Ms in eggs, and other Easter-related candy, you’ll have to hit up Target for their 5 for $5 deal.

Dove Eggs These were my Memaw’s favorite candy and she’d eat some variation of them all year round (Dove chocolate hearts anyone?). I know she would be happy to know these Dove Eggs are just 2 for $7 this year. Well, she’d probably think that was expensive, knowing her. But I think it’s a pretty good deal.

M&Ms Eggs & Starburst Jellybeans Huzzah! M&Ms Eggs and the ultimate Easter favorite, Starburst Jellybeans, are BOGO 50 percent off. Time to stock up! For your kids, of course...

12-Ounce Packaged Chocolate Everything from M&Ms Eggs, Reese’s, Cadbury, and other favorites are 2 for $6 in the 5.4 to 12 ounce packages. My kid would have to pry these from my cold dead fingers. Hopefully the Easter Bunny brings enough for everyone to share by the time he’s old enough to eat candy.

Kids’ Books Think you have enough candy to put your kids in a sugar crash coma for days? Books are also a great gift from the Easter Bunny — especially when they’re on sale. Happy Easter Mouse, Peter Rabbit, The Story of Easter, and Little Blue Truck’s Springtime all range from $7 to $13, and Pete the Cat, How to Catch the Easter Bunny, Diary of a Wimpy Kid – The Getaway, and more are on sale for $9 each.