Target Has A Haunted House For Cats & People Are Freaking Out

Getting the whole fam in on the fun makes every holiday better, but that can be hard when the furry members of your family are housebound and can't participate in things like Trick-Or-Treating or haunted houses—unless your kid somehow convinces you they need to bring your cat on their candy run to make their Sabrina the Teenage Witch costume authentic. But I'm pleased to announce those days are over: there is officially a haunted house for cats that lets your fur baby celebrate the spookiest day of the year with the rest of your fam, and people love them.

Target released a Cat Scratch Haunted House ($16) in honor of Halloween, and it's honestly a kitten's dream come true. It's got two floors of that scratch-friendly texture cats love, multiple entrances to make it easy for your cat to get in and out of, and there's even a little pumpkin-shaped jingle ball hanging from the inside to give your fur baby an extra opportunity for fun. It requires a little assembly, but it's not anything too demanding so even the busiest of pet-owners can make the house part of their Halloween plans. Combine this house with a Halloween costume for your cat, and they'll be the definition of festive on the big day.

They houses are clearly adorable, even if the outside is supposed to be spooky, and from what we can tell, cats love them. Twitter users have been posting pictures of their cats enjoying the houses, and they truly speak for themselves.

These guys look like they've found the perfect napping spot. I don't think they're ever moving from their spooky mountaintop.

Those are the eyes of a creature that has discovered pure bliss and will not be letting go of it any time soon.

I mean, I think she likes it. Jury's still out.

This cat mom posted an entire thread of her haunted house buying experience, ending with a magnificent video of her cat settling into it for the long haul. For the love of all that is good, please read the entire thing.

In this house, we guard our miniature houses.

I can honestly say I didn't know what true happiness looked like until I saw this photo. In the words of Lizzie McGuire, this is what dreams are made of.

So if you're looking for ways to make your house more festive for Halloween, are trying to do something special for your cat, or are known for making impulse purchases at Target, please look out for these beautiful contraptions. And then get ready to buy this pet Christmas bed ($65, Amazon) in approximately three weeks when you can decorate for Christmas without being judged.