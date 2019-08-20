Shampoo. Check. School supplies. Check. A new pair of yoga pants. Check. As you race through the glorious aisles of Target, you'll soon be able to check some food items off your list now that Target is launching a new grocery line called Good & Gather, which the company says is expected to include more than 2,000 food and beverages products with the goal of helping the "most time-strapped families."

Target's new food brand, which will hit shelves on Sept. 15, will include a variety of products ranging from "ready-made pastas and meats to granola bars and sparkling water," according to a Target press release shared on Monday. Shoppers will also see everyday staples like milk, eggs, and cheese, but also trendy items like avocado toast salad kits and beet hummus.

As avid Target shoppers know, the company has a couple food brands already, like Market Pantry, Archer Farms, and Simply Balanced. Those will be phased out eventually with Good & Gather products. The goal is to "[simplify] the food and beverage shopping experience" and to make it so all Target brand food and beverages will fall under one name, the company said in the press release. But not to worry, all your favorites will still be available, just under the new name with improved ingredients and formulas, the company said.

The first phase of the Good & Gather roll-out will hit shelves next month with an offering of 650 new products in all of Target's 1,800-plus locations across the country, according to the Los Angeles Times, and additional items will follow throughout the rest of the year. If you can't wait until September, however, the Good & Gather page is already up on Target's website so you can see some of the new offerings now.

Stephanie Lundquist, executive vice president and president of food and beverage said in the company press release that Good & Gather is Target's "way of helping even the most time-strapped families discover the everyday joy of food." Lundquist said in a statement: "Our guests are incredibly busy and want great-tasting food they can feel good about feeding their families. We saw this as a huge opportunity for Target to help. So our team got to work on our most ambitious food undertaking yet, re-imagining our owned food brands to serve up convenient, affordable options that don’t cut corners on quality or taste."

Over the past few years, Target has launched several private label brands in both home goods and clothing, according to CNBC, which also reported that Target hopes Good & Gather will "boost its food business." The move to revamp and upgrade their grocery offerings certainly makes sense, as Lundquist told CNBC that about 75 percent of Target shoppers put at least one food item in their carts at every visit.

Target is already one of the best places to browse around for hours — with an iced coffee in hand, of course — for things you need and things you probably don't. For busy parents, adding a full selection of new and improved groceries will hopefully only make things better and simpler.