Target Memorial Day 2018 Sales You *Have* To Check Out
The way people celebrate Memorial Day definitely varies from person to person. Some like to use the day for reflection and honoring those who have given their life for us in the military by visiting cemeteries, memorials, and parades. Others like to celebrate the beginning of summer with a cookout, which is what Memorial Day has unofficially become — the summer time kickoff. And others love to get awesome deals. For those in the latter category, you have to check out the Target Memorial Day 2018 sales. (P.S. there's nobody saying you can't celebrate memorial day by actively doing all the above — remembrance, shopping, or barbecuing in honor of summer.)
Target has a little bit of everything for those who like to celebrate the beginning of summer with an outdoor barbecue with family, including deals on all patio and outdoor furniture, swimsuits, goggles, and other pool and lake necessities. However, it’s important to note, some of Target’s Memorial Day sale is online only. But with up to 30 percent off, plus an extra 15 percent off of patio items, home items, and other “Top Deals,” you can enjoy saving a bundle from the comfort of your couch in your pajamas if you wanted to.
1Patio Dining Set
Threshold 7-Piece Folding Patio Dining Set ($99, Target)
This patio dining set was originally $130, and now at $99, it’s quite the steal. The bright turquoise is chic and modern, and you and your guests will enjoy your Memorial Day barbecue to the max using this sleek patio dining set.
2Outdoor Rugs
Threshold 5’x7’ Outdoor Rug ($45, Target)
These stylish rugs are perfect if you’re all about that outdoor life during the summertime. And at $45 to $67, when they originally run $60 to $90, you’ll want to snag one of these beauties as soon as possible.
3Outdoor Seat Cushions
Threshold Outdoor Seat Cushions ($12 or 20 percent off, Target)
You can't comfortably sit on outdoor chairs without a seat cushion, and Target has some really cute and fashionable colors for you to choose from — either for $12, or at 20 percent off.
4Adirondack Chairs
Polywood St. Croix Adirondack Chairs ($160, Target)
Aren't these chairs some of the most comfortable outdoor chairs in existence? I dare you to not doze off and take a nap in one of these with the summer breeze blowing through your hair after having an adult beverage or two.
5Threshold Chester 4-Piece Conversation Set
4-Piece Patio Furniture ($660, Target)
This set was originally $760, so you’re saving around $100 if you purchase this sleek set during the Target Memorial Day Sale. Might be time to splurge and “treat yo’ self” to some really nice patio furniture that is as durable as it is beautiful.
6Char-Broil Gas Grill
Char-Broil Performance Gas Grill With Side Burner ($184, Target)
Time for a grill upgrade or ready to purchase your very first grill? Target’s sale on the Char-Broil gas grill for $184 is a pretty good deal for a nice grill, and you’ll save $16.
7Giant Pool Floats
BigMouth Inc. Giant Pool Floats ($17, Target)
Heading to the pool or a lake this Memorial Day weekend? Don’t forget your floats, which are all on sale for $17. And that includes flamingo floats, doughnut floats, “Bling Ring” floats, and even unicorn floats.
8Kids' Goggles
Speedo Kids’ Surf Gazer Masks ($9, Target)
Kids, goggles, and summertime are a given, and how much fun will they have being able to see underwater without hurting their eyes or getting water up their nose thanks to these goggles?
9Women’s Swimsuits
Women’s Swimsuits (Starting at $12, Target)
With summer comes swimsuit season, and Target actually has a pretty good variety of suits on sale this year for all body types.
10Kids' Swimsuits
Toddler Swimsuits ($8, Target)
Kid Swimsuits ($10, Target)
With toddler and kids' swimsuits this cheap, there's no shame in stocking up if you're planning on spending most of the summer lake or poolside with the family.
11Men's Swimsuits
Men’s Swimsuits ($10, Target)
Can't forget dad this summer — even his swimsuits are only $10 thanks to the Target Memorial Day Sale.
12Kids’ Tees, Tanks, & Shorts
Kids’ Tees, Tanks & Shorts ($4, Target)
Stock up on adorable and fashionable tees, tanks, and shorts for your kids this summer. And at only $4, you could probably even let them pick out their own shirts for a change.
13Sun Care
14Ground Beef
Ground Beef (BOGO 20 percent off, Target)
Outdoor grilling and feasting typically includes some sort of hamburger, whether it's veggie, turkey, or beef. Target's got meat lovers covered with their BOGO 20 percent off ground beef deal.
15Ball Park Hot Dogs (15-Ounce Package)
Ball Park Hot Dogs (2 for $6, Target)
When I was growing up, I didn't know a single kid who didn't like hot dogs, and they obviously go great with hamburgers. Stock up on hot dogs for the family and neighbors when hosting your Memorial Day barbecue this year.
16Lay’s Snacks
Lay’s Snacks (2 for $4, Target)
The perfect side for burgers and dogs, am I right? And at 2 for $4, everyone will be sure to get some since you can't eat just one.
No matter how you choose to celebrate Memorial Day, it's always a nice treat to take advantage of Target's summer deals and savings for your family.