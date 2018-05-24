The way people celebrate Memorial Day definitely varies from person to person. Some like to use the day for reflection and honoring those who have given their life for us in the military by visiting cemeteries, memorials, and parades. Others like to celebrate the beginning of summer with a cookout, which is what Memorial Day has unofficially become — the summer time kickoff. And others love to get awesome deals. For those in the latter category, you have to check out the Target Memorial Day 2018 sales. (P.S. there's nobody saying you can't celebrate memorial day by actively doing all the above — remembrance, shopping, or barbecuing in honor of summer.)

Target has a little bit of everything for those who like to celebrate the beginning of summer with an outdoor barbecue with family, including deals on all patio and outdoor furniture, swimsuits, goggles, and other pool and lake necessities. However, it’s important to note, some of Target’s Memorial Day sale is online only. But with up to 30 percent off, plus an extra 15 percent off of patio items, home items, and other “Top Deals,” you can enjoy saving a bundle from the comfort of your couch in your pajamas if you wanted to.

1 Patio Dining Set Target Threshold 7-Piece Folding Patio Dining Set ($99, Target) This patio dining set was originally $130, and now at $99, it’s quite the steal. The bright turquoise is chic and modern, and you and your guests will enjoy your Memorial Day barbecue to the max using this sleek patio dining set.

2 Outdoor Rugs Target Threshold 5’x7’ Outdoor Rug ($45, Target) These stylish rugs are perfect if you’re all about that outdoor life during the summertime. And at $45 to $67, when they originally run $60 to $90, you’ll want to snag one of these beauties as soon as possible.

3 Outdoor Seat Cushions Target Threshold Outdoor Seat Cushions ($12 or 20 percent off, Target) You can't comfortably sit on outdoor chairs without a seat cushion, and Target has some really cute and fashionable colors for you to choose from — either for $12, or at 20 percent off.

4 Adirondack Chairs Target Polywood St. Croix Adirondack Chairs ($160, Target) Aren't these chairs some of the most comfortable outdoor chairs in existence? I dare you to not doze off and take a nap in one of these with the summer breeze blowing through your hair after having an adult beverage or two.

5 Threshold Chester 4-Piece Conversation Set Target 4-Piece Patio Furniture ($660, Target) This set was originally $760, so you’re saving around $100 if you purchase this sleek set during the Target Memorial Day Sale. Might be time to splurge and “treat yo’ self” to some really nice patio furniture that is as durable as it is beautiful.

6 Char-Broil Gas Grill Target Char-Broil Performance Gas Grill With Side Burner ($184, Target) Time for a grill upgrade or ready to purchase your very first grill? Target’s sale on the Char-Broil gas grill for $184 is a pretty good deal for a nice grill, and you’ll save $16.

7 Giant Pool Floats Target BigMouth Inc. Giant Pool Floats ($17, Target) Heading to the pool or a lake this Memorial Day weekend? Don’t forget your floats, which are all on sale for $17. And that includes flamingo floats, doughnut floats, “Bling Ring” floats, and even unicorn floats.

8 Kids' Goggles Target Speedo Kids’ Surf Gazer Masks ($9, Target) Kids, goggles, and summertime are a given, and how much fun will they have being able to see underwater without hurting their eyes or getting water up their nose thanks to these goggles?

9 Women’s Swimsuits Target Women’s Swimsuits (Starting at $12, Target) With summer comes swimsuit season, and Target actually has a pretty good variety of suits on sale this year for all body types.

10 Kids' Swimsuits Target Toddler Swimsuits ($8, Target) Kid Swimsuits ($10, Target) With toddler and kids' swimsuits this cheap, there's no shame in stocking up if you're planning on spending most of the summer lake or poolside with the family.

11 Men's Swimsuits Target Men’s Swimsuits ($10, Target) Can't forget dad this summer — even his swimsuits are only $10 thanks to the Target Memorial Day Sale.

12 Kids’ Tees, Tanks, & Shorts Target Kids’ Tees, Tanks & Shorts ($4, Target) Stock up on adorable and fashionable tees, tanks, and shorts for your kids this summer. And at only $4, you could probably even let them pick out their own shirts for a change.

13 Sun Care Target Sun Care (spend $15 & get a free $5 Target Card, Target) One of the most important products you'll need this summer — sunscreen. And Target's got you covered for stocking up on the sun block.

14 Ground Beef Target Ground Beef (BOGO 20 percent off, Target) Outdoor grilling and feasting typically includes some sort of hamburger, whether it's veggie, turkey, or beef. Target's got meat lovers covered with their BOGO 20 percent off ground beef deal.

15 Ball Park Hot Dogs (15-Ounce Package) Target Ball Park Hot Dogs (2 for $6, Target) When I was growing up, I didn't know a single kid who didn't like hot dogs, and they obviously go great with hamburgers. Stock up on hot dogs for the family and neighbors when hosting your Memorial Day barbecue this year.