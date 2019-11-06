Target Pre-Black Friday 2019 Sales Include Major Savings On Toys, Electronics, And More

Is your favorite part of any holiday — whether it’s Columbus Day, Labor Day, Memorial Day, or Thanksgiving — going shopping and snagging amazing deals? Well, do I have some news for you. Target is taking Black Friday to the next level with Target Pre-Black Friday sales Nov. 8 through Nov. 9. And this is something you do not want to miss, because you’ll be able to preview what’s to come on Target’s epic Black Friday sale. Target has quadrupled the number of deals that will be available this year, and is extending the preview sale to two days.

This huge sale is just a part of Target's new crazy savings initiative called Holideals. And throughout the entire month of November through the beginning of December, there are several ways Target shoppers can save. In addition to the Black Friday Two-Day Preview Sale, there’s the return of the Weekend Deals with Season-Long Savings from Nov. 16 through Dec. 15, another chance at early access to Black Friday savings starting Nov. 27, Cyber Week Savings from Dec. 1 through Dec. 8, and even something called “Green Monday” on Monday Dec. 9. More to come on that one.

But as far as this Black Friday Preview Sale, in addition to thousands in savings on electronics, beauty, and more, there’s even a Buy 2 Get-One-Free Mix & Match deal on toys, games, movies, and music. Check out some of these finds.

1. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Target | $300 $165 SEE ON TARGET These headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life and can charge for five minutes to give you three full hours of music. That's pretty incredible. Almost as incredible as $135 off.

2. Disney The Lion King Pumbaa Pass Game Disney The Lion King Pumbaa Pass Game Target | $23 $15 SEE ON TARGET Not only is this game disgustingly fun for kids and 35% off, but it's part of the Buy 2 Get 1 Free deal for the Black Friday Pre-sale.

3. Kids Workbench & Tool Set - 45 Piece Group Sales Kids Workbench and Tool Set - 45 Piece Target | $70 $35 SEE ON TARGET This bench looks realistic and has 45 pieces included, and I would have loved this work bench when I was a kid. I think my parents would have loved this discount even more.

4. TCL 65" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (65S425) TCL 65" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (65S425) Target | $750 $450 SEE ON TARGET At 40% off, this smart TV is quite the steal. Be sure to snag one for all the football you'll be watching on Thanksgiving.