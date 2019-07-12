I don’t know who needs to hear this, but teachers are wonderful magical unicorn beings who go above and beyond for our kiddos. And unfortunately, many of them have to buy their own classroom supplies and sometimes even have to provide school supplies to children whose families can’t afford them. So you wonderful magical unicorn teachers, listen up. There’s a second annual Target Teacher Prep Event coming up on July 13 through July 20 and it includes 15 percent off classroom supplies, Pillowfort Furniture, Bullseye Playground items, and even women’s and men’s apparel, accessories, and shoes, so you can look stylish while you’re molding children’s minds and changing lives.

A Better Homes & Gardens article reported that according to the National Education Association, the average teacher makes less than $60,000 a year. And from that salary — which isn't nearly enough for all they do not only in the classroom but after-school hours — they take money and purchase items for their classrooms and for their children, because in most school districts the budget is super tight. So teachers, you guys more than deserve this deal.

All you need to participate in this wondrous event is a coupon code, which you can get right here by entering your school’s name, your first and last name, your school email address, and your personal email address. You'll receive your coupon via the email you provided. Pretty easy, right?

The coupon is valid for a single use at Target and Target.com from July 13 through July 20. One entire week of savings, y'all. In addition to the Pillowfort Furniture and Bullseye Playground items, teachers can get 15 percent off of classroom storage and organization tools, food storage bags, disinfecting wipes, tissues, and hand sanitizer. The only exclusions, according to Target’s website, include “electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial and travel size items, swim, sleepwear, Fan Central, clearance, items sold and shipped by Target+ Partners, and Levi’s Red Tab.”

But if you need pencils, pens, markers, highlighters, notebooks, glue, tape, binders, folders, you name it, that will most definitely be included. And can I get an amen that tissues are on sale? That is understandably always on the school supply list, and I know every teacher goes through about a gazillion boxes of tissues a year. Kids are so germy.

And this Teacher Prep Event deal isn’t just for teachers who teach Kindergarten through high school. To ensure all types of teachers get to use this coupon, Target’s website says the discount applies to teachers who work in day care centers, home schools, early childhood learning centers, and more.

So thank you so much teachers for all you do for our children, and I hope you're able to take advantage of the Target Teacher Prep event this year. You have from July 13 through July 20 to head over to your favorite Target store (as if you weren't going to go on a Target run soon anyway), or to shop online for 15 percent off school supplies, furniture, storage tools and more.