Target's Big Baby Sale Has Some Great Deals On Essentials
I'm a first-time mom preparing to meet my daughter this April, and while I knew we'd have a long shopping list to prepare for her arrival, I was shocked when I actually wrote everything out. Clothes, diapers, and a crib? Duh. Snot suckers and breast milk bags? Hadn't thought of those. Naturally, my husband and I have been hunting for deals, and right now Target has them. These are some of the best deals at Target's big baby sale running February 24 to March 2, and the items you can currently find in this expecting mama's cart.
My general philosophy while preparing for baby (well, my goal) has been to avoid paying full price for anything. While I've loaded up our baby registry with everything I think we'll likely need, I refuse to miss out on a good sale while waiting for a kind friend or relative to graciously gift a certain item to us. Some of the items in Target's big baby sale are marked down individually, while others are included in a few sweet deals. Here are the highlights:
- Select Graco gear are currently 20 percent off, and you can take an extra 5 percent off by using their order pickup service.
- Select breast pumps are marked down 10 percent.
- Spend $100 on baby essentials using Order Pickup or Target Restock and get a $20 gift card on top.
- Buy a select Owlet, VTech, or Motorola baby monitor and get a free gift card worth $10 to $30.
- Impressive markdowns on nursery furniture and baby clothing as low as $4
Whether you just need a few things or are on a mission to outfit an entire nursery, some of these deals are really too good to pass on.
1Graco DreamGlider Gliding Baby Swing & Sleeper
2Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor
Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor
$300
Owlet
"Been there, done that" mamas may roll their eyes at products like these, but this anxious first-time mom has been eying the Owlet monitor for months now. This device tracks heart rate and oxygen levels, notifies us if something seems wrong, and will ultimately help with peace of mind. And by buying it during the sale, we get a $20 gift card, too!
3Carter's Baby Girls' Bodysuits (4 Pack)
Baby Girls' Bodysuits (4 Pack)
$9
$8
Carter's
I'm pretty sure my spring baby is going to pretty much live in onesies, so I've been stocking up on all the colors. After all, the girl's gotta have look for every occasion. This Carter's pack comes with four adorable colors, and on sale it comes out to about $2 a pop. I'll take it!
4Vicks SpeedRead Digital Thermometer
SpeedRead Digital Thermometer
$10
Vicks
As much fun as I've been having buying clothes, bows, and nursery decor, I know it's time to start gathering up some of the more boring baby necessities. Right now is the perfect time to start, considering Target is offering a $5 gift card if I spend $25 on health care items, or a $10 gift card if I spend $40. This speedy, easy to use and read thermometer is going in the cart.
5The First Years Sure Comfort Deluxe Newborn-to-Toddler Tub
6Graco FastAction Jogger LX Stroller
FastAction Jogger LX Stroller
$160
$144
Graco
We're a running family and no exaggeration, my husband has been dreaming about a jogging stroller since that first test came back positive. This Graco Jogger has storage space, an adjustable handle (he's tall, I'm short), a multi-position reclining seat, and rubber tires that work well on different terrains.
7Dr. Brown's Natural Flow Standard 3-Pack
Natural Flow Standard 3-Pack (4 Oz, Pink)
$12
Dr. Brown's
Since I can get a $20 gift card if I spend $100 on select diapers, wipes, food, formula & feeding items right now, I'm going ahead and getting everything we need (er, everything I THINK we need). For example, these pink Dr. Brown's bottles that are "ideal to use for breastfed babies who transition back and forth from bottle and breast" are going toward my total.
8Carter's Baby Girls' Dots Sleep 'N Play
9Graco Table2Table Premier Fold 7-in-1 High Chair
Table2Table Premier Fold 7-in-1 High Chair
$170
$153
Graco
I feel way better buying something when I know it'll last my daughter for a good while. This Graco highchair adapts to fit baby at every stage, from infant booster to toddler chair, with five height adjustments, an adjustable footrest, and three recline options.
10DaVinci Olive Glider and Ottoman
Olive Glider and Ottoman
$330
$299
DaVinci
I've been shopping around for a glider for our nursery, and what better time to pull the trigger than when I can save $30? This cream glider and ottoman from DaVinci was designed for head and neck support, and comes with an extra lumbar pillow on particularly achey days. Plus, I just really like the way it looks.
11DaVinci Autumn 4-in-1 Crib & Changer Combo
Autumn 4-in-1 Crib & Changer Combo
$380
$323
DaVinci
Right now, I can save a whopping $57 on this crib and changer combo by DaVinci.The crib converts to toddler bed, daybed and full-size bed, and the attached changer features three drawers and two open shelves. The changer is detachable, and can even be turned into a nightstand once our daughter is older.
12Graco Pack 'n Play Care Suite Playard
Pack 'n Play Care Suite Playard
$100
$80
Graco
Another item that seems to serve a dozen different purposes, this Pack 'n Play is one of my most eagerly-anticipated purchases from Target's sale. As baby grows, it'll also grow from full-sized bassinet and diaper changer to toddler playard. Plus, it's got storage space, wheels, and a carrying bag for added convenience.