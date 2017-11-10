Target's Black Friday Sale 2017: Get All The Deets Here
Even on a regular, humdrum day, Target is the go-to for moms to escape from reality and enjoy aisles and aisles of trendy merchandise. But with the 2017 Black Friday Target sales extremely near, I think it's an understatement to say that Target lovers everywhere are getting excited. Major bonus points because Target has a wide enough selection you can probably knock out all of your holiday shopping in one place — including getting some super sweet wrapping paper and decor. And even better, you can do it from the comfort of your own home if you don't want to deal with cold temperatures and long lines. Target truly is the one place that has everything you need for your family, your home, and yourself (because you can't forget to indulge on some Black Friday sales for you too this year).
A Target rep tells Romper that locations will open their doors at 6 p.m. the day of Thanksgiving until midnight. They'll reopen bright and early, at 6 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 24 after Thanksgiving too. What's more, you can keep a close eye on the Target Black Friday deals for this year by checking out their weekly deals or signing up for their ads here (we hate the thought of signing up for another email blast but this one might actually be worth it). It's the perfect way to start prepping for gift-giving and avoid the Black Friday rush that's still figuring out what's going to be on the shelves.
And if you've set up with the store's credit or debit card, we have good news for you: Target REDcard holders get access to select Black Friday deals early–like an entire day early on Nov. 22 online, in stories, and via their app.
Luckily, you won't need to wait until Black Friday to get the down-low on good deals. To view a comprehensive list of their sales, scroll down, and get even more details here. Make your list and check it twice.
For Those Who Love To Binge Watch
Who doesn't love their television? I know I do. As a film, tv, and general celebrity junkie, I'm always looking for the absolute best deal on movies, TVs, and more. Luckily, you can find them this Black Friday — if I don't beat you to them first.
- $40 off Polaroid 32" LED TV (Reg. $130)
- $200 off LG 55" 4K TruMotion 120 Smart UHD TV (Reg. $700)
- $70 off Element 40" 1080p Smart LED TV (Reg. $250)
- $10 off Google Chromecast (Reg. $35)
- $60 off JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker (Reg. $150)
- $15 off Amazon Fire TV Stick (Reg. $40)
- $30 off Samsung 2.1 130W soundbar (Reg. $140)
- $70 off Sony Wi-Fi Blu-ray player (Reg. $120)
- $4 each for select movies
For The Electronics-Obsessed
Most moms can't live without their electronic gadgets. From phones to iPads to watches, cams, and more, life would not function near as smoothly without them. Even if that means using them to bribe our little ones here and there, I'm totally OK with that. If you can relate, you're going to be pretty excited about the savings on all their electronic goods this Black Friday.
- Free $250 Target Giftcard with purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
- $120 off iPad Pro®, 10.5-inch (Reg. $650)
- $70 off Apple Watch Series 1 (Reg. $250)
- $30 off Singing Machine Remix Hi-Def karaoke system (Reg. $80)
- $400 of Nikon D3400 DSLR bundle (Reg. $900)
- $90 off Samsung 4K Wi-Fi UHD player (Reg. $250)
- $50 off Altec Lansing Mini Lifejacket Bluetooth speaker (Reg. $100)
- $60 off Nest Cam Indoor (Reg. $200)
- $20 off Amazon Echo Dot (Reg. $50)
- $20 off Amazon Echo–2nd Gen. (Reg. $100)
- $50 off Amazon Echo Show (Reg. $230)
- $50 off Fitbit Alta HR (Reg. $150)
- $60 off Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones (Reg. $300)
For The Gamers
Video gamers aren't forgotten in the gobs of glorious electronic sales either! From games to systems to accessories to level up your look, there are plenty of deals worth giving your thumbs a rest. Seriously, you'll want to catch 'em all.
- $15, $25, & $35 each for select video games
- $10 off all Xbox Live and PlayStation Network subscription cards
- $15 off select Nintendo games (Reg. $40)
- $20 off Xbox One wireless controllers (Reg. $60)
- $20 off all PS4 DualShock wireless controllers (Reg. $60)
- $100 off Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console (Reg. $300)
- 50% off Select Skylanders Imaginators or All LEGO Dimensions Starter Packs
- $100 off PlayStation VR headset powered by PS4 (Reg. $300)
For The Kids & Kids At Heart
You definitely won't want to forget the kids this Black Friday. Now is the best time to get Christmas gifts at a big discount anywhere and some of the best toys and games for sale are below — they're going to be the perfect additions to your holiday gift list.
- $30 off Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet 7" 16GB (Reg. $100)
- $30 off Garmin vívofit jr. kids’ activity monitor (Reg. $80)
- $20 off Sky Viper Stunt Drone (Reg. $50)
- $10 off Tonka Classic Dump and Loader Truck (Reg. $25)
- 50% off Giant Jumbling Tower (Reg. $80)
- $16 off My Size Elena, Elsa, Anna, Rapunzel or Belle doll (Reg. $65)
- 50% off select games
- 50% off all jigsaw puzzles
- $18 off Zoomer Meowzies (Reg. $35)
- $18 off Fisher-Price Little People Sit ‘n Stand Skyway (Reg. $35)
- $45 off New Bright 1:10-scale R/C Armadillo truck (Reg. $90)
For The Fashionistas
If there's one thing everyone in the family needs year-round, it's clothes. Whether they're for you, your partner, or the kids, I have to say style and sales go together like Fall and pumpkin spice.
- $5 for all kids’ 4-16 character sleep sets
- $5 for Cat & Jack tees
- $5 for select Mossimo Supply Co. women’s beanie
- $10 off select C9 Champion kids' fleece tops (Reg. $20)
- $5 off Goodfellow & Co. men's flannel sleep pants (Reg. $16)
- $3-4 off A New Day and Mossimo Supply Co. women’s tees and tanks (Reg. $7-$10)
- $10 for select Cat & Jack toddlers’ sweaters
