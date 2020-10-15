It's almost time for all good ghouls and goblins to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. If you don't already have a costume ready and waiting, now is the time to take advantage of Target's major sale on Halloween costumes to make sure yours arrives in time to suit up on the night of Oct. 31.

Right now at Target, when you buy one Halloween costume, you can get another one for 50% off through Oct. 17. This scary good deal only applies to select costumes and accessories, but have no fear, the selection is still huge. A total of 512 Halloween items show up on the Target sale page, so whether you're looking for a frock fit for a fright fest or a more kid-friendly find, you're sure to snag something to fill your family's costume needs.

For those of you who don't yet have a costume to wear this year, you absolutely need to jump online and order one, lest shipping delays leave you or your kids without one. (No offense, Target. It's not you, it's the world.) How sad would Halloween at home be if your kids have to wear their same costume from last year? From babies to toddlers, teenagers, adults, and yes, even pets, Target has costumes for the whole family available during this buy one, get one half off sale.

Costumes of beloved characters from kid-friendly shows like PJ Masks and PAW Patrol are all available in stores and online during this sale, alongside superheroes like Iron Man and fantasy favorites like Harry Potter. More traditional choices like witches, skeletons, pumpkins, and mummies are also available as part of this BOGO 50% sale, as well as a selection of Target's adaptive costumes.

Target's BOGO 50% off Halloween costume sale is also the perfect excuse for outfitting your entire family in matching costumes this year. How could your kids or your spouse possibly object to donning lookalike gear when you're saving money? I mean, maybe they don't actually want to wear shiny robot costumes, but surely they can still appreciate the savings.

You don't just have to buy two or more actual costumes to make this BOGO deal work. Accessories can make or break your costume, and during this sale a plethora of Halloween accessories are on sale. For example, your Descendants-loving kiddo can complete her head-to-toe Mal getup with a full-length purple wig for half the price.

Best of all, the BOGO 50% off costume deal is valid no matter how you choose to shop. Grab your mask and roam the store aisles with a pumpkin spiced latte in hand to take advantage of this offer in-store. If shopping in store isn't on your agenda at the moment, you can order online and pick-up curbside (grab a PSL on the way), or order online and have your costumes delivered to your door (DoorDash can totally bring you a PSL). No matter how you shop this sale, you can get a great deal on a fun costume to help celebrate the season from now through Oct. 17.