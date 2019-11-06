Target's Buy 2, Get 1 Free Deal Is Perfect For Early Holiday Shopping

The holiday season is approaching at a speed that makes my head spin and my to-do list fill up much quicker than I'd like. At the top of that list is buying Christmas gifts before the holiday rush. Thanks to Target's buy two, get one free sale, I can beat the rush and score a heck of a deal while doing so.

With this deal, you can mix and match items from some of the store's most popular sections including music, movies, video games, board games, books, and activity kits to score a free third item when you purchase the first two. Whether that means buying each of your kids a video game and then snagging a book for yourself or knocking off three different people's gifts from your holiday shopping list is totally your call, but with this deal you're absolutely going to save big.

So, what all is included in this sale? The answer to that question is actually another question — what's not included in this sale? Take a look at your kid's wish list for Santa and you'll likely see several of the items you can score deals on at Target right now. Your kids are probably begging for their own copies of the newly released Toy Story 4, The Lion King, and Aladdin just like mine are, right? Add all three to your cart and get the lowest priced of the three (Aladdin in this case) for free.

If your kids are into video games, you already know how expensive new games can be. No matter what gaming platform you're shopping for, many of Target's video games are included in their buy two, get one free sale, including new releases like Madden NFL 20 and The Outer Worlds. If your kids are already looking forward to the summer Olympics despite their Christmas stockings barely being hung, they may love playing Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 on Nintendo Switch — and you may love getting it for free as part of this sale.

For my fellow book lovers out there, you can most definitely take advantage of this Target sale to score a great read at an even better price to sink into while your kids play their new video games or watch their new Blu-Rays. Popular titles like Where The Crawdads Sing and Little Fires Everywhere are included in the sale in case you haven't had time to devour them yet. Books also make amazing stocking stuffers for your kiddos, and how could you not buy them a Baby Shark Christmas book when you're getting such an amazing deal?

I will be the first to admit that I don't buy a ton of music in stores anymore and mainly just download tunes straight to my phone. However, if you're wanting to give the gift of music this holiday season, Target has a few incredible gift sets available that you can purchase as part of their buy two, get one free sale. The Target exclusive version of The Beatles' Abbey Road includes a vinyl record as well as a t-shirt, perfect for gifting any fan of the iconic group.

Hands down the best part of this deal is that many of the activity kits and games your kids have been bugging you about after seeing them on Target commercials and in stores are included. From new Play-Doh sets to kinetic sand kits and Cra-Z-Loom supplies, you can score major savings on plenty of activities that will keep your kids occupied and out of your hair while you cook Christmas dinner. And when dinner is done, you can all settle in for a long Christmas night of playing fun board games like this new Target exclusive game mashup of Jenga and Monopoly that looks like it will take family game night to a whole other level.

To make this sale even sweeter, Target is offering a 10% off coupon to military members through Nov. 11 to use on a single purchase online or in stores. To receive the coupon, simply fill out a form on Target's website to verify your military status and Target will email verified military members a 10% off coupon. Add this to the already stellar savings available with the buy two, get one free sale, and military members can really cash in on some great savings as a "thank you" for your service to our nation from Target.