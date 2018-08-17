Raise your hand if you love all things fall. *Everyone raises their hand.* I know, what's not to love? While every season has its perks, fall is the absolute best season of the year and I say that with complete confidence. Yes, I love the fall. I love everything about it — crisp air, colorful foliage, and pumpkin spice everything — I mean, it doesn't get much better than that. So if you're like me, you probably love all of the fall flavors, too, which is why you need to look at all of Target's fall snacks ASAP because autumn is coming.

There's so much to do with the family during the fall season. It's the perfect time of year to round up the kids and go apple picking while enjoying a cup of warm apple cider. If you enjoy something more active, how about hitting up some hiking trails with a little maple flavored trail mix? Or what about baking some delicious pumpkin spice bread for your little one's back-to-school bake sale? Whatever your fall favorite is, there's something for everyone this upcoming season at Target. Starting Sept. 2, you should be able to find all of these harvest snacks in stores, but they're each for a limited time only. So go fast, stock up, and get ready for all those fall treats.

1 Apple Streusel Muffin Mix Apple Streusel Muffin Mix $2.79 Target Buy Now Who doesn't love some fresh baked muffins in the morning? This easy-to-bake apple streusel mix will fill your kitchen with all the delicious scents of fall, and for less than $3. How can you go wrong?

2 Caramel Apple Bar Mix Caramel Apple Bar Mix $2.79 Target Buy Now What about baking up a batch of these sweet caramel apple bars? It's the perfect warm dessert to enjoy with the family on any cool autumn evening.

3 Maple Sugar Cookie Mix Maple Sugar Cookie Mix $2.79 Target Buy Now Check out how delicious these maple sugar cookies look! You can make a batch of these and have enough for everyone at that fall pot-luck, or just to have around the house for a sweet treat.

4 Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix $2.79 Target Buy Now Who doesn't love a little pumpkin spice? Check out this quick bread mix by Archer Farms. It's warm, delicious, and a classic fall favorite, making it the perfect treat.

5 Vermont Maple Syrup With Cinnamon Vermont Maple Syrup Cinnamon Stick $6.99 Target Buy Now It's not just any maple syrup — it's Vermont maple syrup with cinnamon. This would be the perfect topping on a batch of warm and fluffy french toast, pancakes, or even waffles. Mmm, fall breakfast just a whole lot sweeter.

6 Caramel Popcorn Candy Corn Candy Corn Caramel Corn $3.14 Target Buy Now If you're a candy corn fan, here is the treat for you. This caramel popcorn has little candy corn pieces inside, making it a sweet treat just in time to get in the Halloween spirit.

7 Maple Pecan Caramel Popcorn Maple Pecan Caramel Popcorn $3.14 Target Buy Now Or what about this delicious maple pecan caramel popcorn? I know I can't wait to try all these sweet new flavors.

8 Maple Trail Mix Maple Trail Mix $3.14 Target Buy Now Who loves a good trail mix? I know I do. Fall is the best time of year to hit up some hiking trails, so why not bring along this tasty fall snack?

9 Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn $2.99 Target Buy Now This is a must try for fall — the pumpkin spice caramel corn by Archer Farms. All the tastiest fall flavors jam packed into one bag? Yes please. But you need to act fast, this product is available for a limited time only.

10 Pumpkin Spice Pretzels Pumpkin Spice Pretzels $2.99 Target Buy Now Give me pumpkin spice everything please! Check out these pumpkin spice pretzels and get ready to make all your fall dreams come true.

11 Pumpkin Pie Greek Yogurt Pumpkin Pie Greek Yogurt $0.79 Target Buy Now Whoever said dessert can't be healthy? Why not try this pumpkin pie Greek yogurt to satisfy your sweet fall craving without falling — see what I did there? — off track.

12 Almond Toffee Coffee Almond Toffee Coffee $5.99 Target Buy Now If you're a coffee enthusiast like me, why not try this almond toffee flavored coffee from Archer Farms? I can't think of a better way to spend a crisp fall morning than warming up with a cup of this sweet smelling deliciousness.

13 Honeycrisp Apple Cider Honeycrisp Apple Cider $2.29 Target Buy Now Literally one of my favorite things about fall is warm apple cider. Check out this delicious Honeycrisp Apple Cider, the perfect beverage to welcome everything fall.

14 Pumpkin Spice Coffee Pumpkin Spice Coffee $5.99 Target Buy Now Another coffee flavor that is a must try this season — pumpkin spice coffee. How good would this be with some delicious maple pecan milk? Don't know where to find it? Keep reading...

15 Maple Pecan Milk Maple Pecan Milk $2.39 Target Buy Now Here's something fall flavored that you can add to your coffee or give to the kids without feeling guilty. This flavor will be made available in October, so run — don't walk — to get yours before this exclusive flavor runs out.