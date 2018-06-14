Father's Day is literally about two seconds away, but there's no reason to panic if you don't have a gift yet. Why? Because, as ever, Target has your back when it comes to last-minute shopping — this time with a bunch of hot deals designed with Dad in mind. (And, let's face it, you probably have to go to Target to pick up a few things anyway.) Plus, the Target Father's Day sale isn't just about fathers; there are plenty of discounted items the whole family can use.

No need to resort to cheesy mugs telling him he's #1 (he already knows, duh) or silly ties or boring socks or tacky bumper stickers about how he'd rather be golfing. Whether he's into fitness or tech or food or just looking fine, you'll find something with a slashed price tag that's sure to put a smile on his face. Of course, since he's a super unselfish guy, there are also some steals on this list that will appeal to other members of the household, too. Might as well kill two (or three or four) birds with one trip to Target, right?

From dads-to-be to brand new dads to dads who've been doing the dad thing for so long now they can barely remember their pre-dad days, it's safe to say all dads would like a little recognition on Father's Day, even if they would never come right out and say it. So here's to honoring the man of the hour on his big day, and saving a few bucks in the process.

1. Amazon Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot $40 If you've been holding off on getting one of these handy-dandy, hands-free devices, now's the time to buy: The Amazon Echo is currently marked down from $50. Voice-controlled with a built-in speaker, the whole family can ask "Alexa" to play music, make calls, send and receive messages, turn on lights, change the TV channel, and much more. Buy Now

2. Polo Shirt Men's Standard Fit Fade Resistant Pique Polo $5 That's right, five bucks... for a whole shirt! Marked down from $10, this polo from Goodfellow & Co comes in eight different colors and the fabric is soft and comfortable, not stiff like some polo shirts. Buy Now

3. Exercise Ball Ignite by SPRI Stable Ball Kit $16 Regularly priced at $20, this sturdy ball is made to stay put during even the most rigorous workouts, and comes with an air pump and digital exercise guide (not to mention built-in motivation to get moving). Buy Now

4. Patio Chair Sling Folding Patio Bistro Chair $23 Patio furniture in need of an update? This chair from Threshold (regularly $25) is weather-resistant (so you don't need to bother bringing it inside when it rains). It also folds up easily and supports up to 250 pounds. Buy Now

5. Giant Snakes & Ladders Giant Snakes And Ladders $22 A perfect diversion for Father's Day barbecues (or any other all ages get-together), this oversized version of the classic kids' game is usually $30 and can be used for indoor or outdoor play. Ages 5 and up. Buy Now

6. Vacuum Growler Stanley Classic Vacuum Growler (64oz) $36 Regularly priced at $45, this bad boy will keep beer (or whatever) cold up to 24 hours, and it's made of rust-proof stainless steel (naturally BPA-free!). Best of all, it's dishwasher safe. Buy Now

7. Samsung Smartwatch Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Smartwatch $150 This one is a serious deal: Marked down from $196, this Smartwatch logs your workout whether you're running, walking, or swimming, and can track the quality of your sleep, too. Connects to your smartphone via WiFi or Bluetooth. Buy Now

8. Chinos Men's Linden Flat Front Chino Shorts $12 Ordinarily $19, these all-purpose chinos from Goodfellow & Co are the kind of shorts he can wear with anything, from a dress shirt to a $5 polo (see above). Available in a whopping 13 different colors! Buy Now