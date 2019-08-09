Friends, fam, and fellow Target stans who can never leave with just one item: this is not a drill. In preparation for a scary good time in October, your entire family can now find a Halloween family pajamas collection at Target. Fall is perfect for fun, head-to-toe jammies that keep you warm and cute at the same time. The only thing better than dressing the entire family in matchy-matchy outfits is taking spooktacular pictures in them for posterity. Posing with my little ones out in front of the jack-o-lantern for a photo shoot is totally my idea of #squadghouls.

Overall, Target has seven different designs in their holiday pajamas collections — blue or red plaid, gray or navy striped, pumpkin, skeleton, or ghost prints— which means you could potentially wear a different set every day of the week if you wanted. Each collection comes in men's, women's, big kids', toddlers', and babies' sizes. For the smallest boos in the house, the pajamas are zippered or snapped one-pieces. The adult and child PJs have matching, two-piece long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Because Target usually delivers on affordable family items, I love that these pajama sets won't break the bank. The prices range from $11.99 for the baby and toddler sleepers to $24.99 for the men's sets. Big kids' sizes cost $14.99 and women's sizes are $19.99.

True Halloween enthusiasts will adore the bright orange pumpkin print, smiling skeleton, and gray ghost sets. Your resident friendly ghost might not scary anybody in their cute, ghoulish threads, though. My favorites are the jack-o-lantern jammies because the raglan sleeve shirts and matching pants have orange and white stripes, truly the best in Halloween fashion. Fido doesn't have to feel left out of Howl-oween, either. If you have a fur baby in the family, get them these to-die-for skeleton doggy pajamas (but they're only available in this design).

The other sets in traditional plaid and stripes are more geared for general fall than specifically trick-or-treat season. The gray striped pajamas give me O Brother, Where Art Thou vibes (that movie is such a classic), so you could definitely pull off a family of George Clooney lookalikes as a costume for a themed pajama party.

The fall holiday season brings out the (candy) corny, mushy mom in me, and Target is here to make it that much sweeter with these boo-tiful matching pajamas. It helps that they are 100 percent soft cotton and comfy as a dream. All you have to do is convince the grouches in your house (cough, my husband, cough) to go along with your "evil" plan.

Keep it "straight out of coffin" with a funny Halloween caption for Instagram and share the photographic evidence with all your ghoulfriends. But if posting pictures on social media isn't your thing, you can always save them on your phone for the moment years later when you need to remind yourself how adorkable your babies were... before they became too cool to wear identical Halloween PJs with the family.