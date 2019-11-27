Whether you want to add to your existing holiday decor or you are just starting your collection, you're in luck. On Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1, you can get $50 off a holiday decor purchase at Target of $100 or more with the retailer's Weekend Deal. It's a perfect opportunity (read: excuse) to really deck the halls this year.

The sale is available in-store and online and almost everything holiday related is part of the deal (some exclusions apply). Also, as long as the final total amount due is $100 or more, you can still take advantage of other discounts and get the $50 off. It won't be hard to reach the $100 minimum either because the deal includes pre-lit, standard, and high quality artificial Christmas trees of all sizes as well as ornaments, string lights, toppers, and skirts to dress them up.

The promotion doesn't end with trees and trimmings, it also includes stockings, general decor (like holiday-themed throw pillows), dishes, and outdoor products. Plus, if you feel like there's no way you could possibly add to your existing decor, the deal includes holiday gift wrapping supplies. Pro tip: If Santa uses his own signature wrapping paper in your home, this is a good time to stock up on it.

If holiday decor isn't on your shopping list right now, don't worry, because Target will be offering new two-day Weekend Deals through Dec. 16. There are also tons of sales for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Cyber Week — many of which overlap with the Weekend Deal. So, you can get everything you need to deck the halls, gifts for everyone on your list, and wrapping supplies all in one trip.