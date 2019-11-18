Target Black Friday 2019 Deals Include Major Savings

Black Friday — I mean Thanksgiving — is almost upon us. And while I enjoy eating Thanksgiving dinner more than shopping, I am a little bit excited about the Target Black Friday sale. There have already been tons of deals to be had during the Target Pre-Black Friday Sale, but there is still plenty more to come. This year Target, has quadrupled the number of deals.

Doorbusters include all TVs being on sale, discounts on Fitbits, 50% off games, toys, laptops, movies, and more. And there's even a Black Friday map of "big deals in unexpected places" you can use the day of if you ask a store member. There are also $4 women's and men's tees and $5 holiday footie pajamas for the kiddos.

Don't forget there's also the return of the Weekend Deals from Nov. 16 through Dec. 15, Cyber Week Savings from Dec. 1 through Dec. 8, and even an event called "Green Monday" on Dec. 9, all in addition to Target's regular awesome Black Friday deals, which begins on Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Friday after Thanksgiving, the stores are opening at 7 a.m. There's even a Buy 2 Get-One-Free Mix & Match deal in addition to the amazing deals below.

1. Nikon D3500 Bundle with Bag Nikon D3500 Bundle with Bag Target | $850 $450 SEE ON TARGET This bundle is one of the best deals in the bunch. It's $400 off and it's as easy to use as a point and shoot camera. It works with Nikon's SnapBridge app for sharing photos, and has an image sensor that is 15 times larger than a smartphone, according to the description.

2. Weighted Throw Blanket 12lbs Weighted Throw Blanket - Tranquility Target | $50 $40 SEE ON TARGET These weighted throw blankets always remind me of that Sex and the City episode where Carrie says she just needs to feel the weight of a man on top of her. And when she's in California and sees Big and he won't sleep with her, she asks him if he could at least just lay on top of her for a minute. While these weighted blankets are for anxiety and Carrie just missed getting laid, I think feeling the weight of something on you when you're snuggling up for bed could be quite comforting.

3. Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV TCL 65" Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (65S425) Target | $750 $450 SEE ON TARGET Nothing says Black Friday like getting a brand new flat screen TV at a discount — except maybe camping outside in front of the store and then fighting with people over electronics. But this SmartTV may just be worth the fight because it's $300 off.

4. Ninja Professional Kitchen System Ninja Professional 1200W Kitchen System - BL685 Target | $200 $160 SEE ON TARGET Is your New Year's resolution to eat more fruits and veggies? One of the tastiest ways to do that is by making your own smoothies at home. This Ninja Kitchen system makes it easy and fun to do just that, in addition to making other delicious frozen drinks — like margaritas — in the crushing pitcher attachment, and making dips and purees in the food processor bowl attachment.

5. Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset Hot Wheels Super Ultimate Garage Playset Target | $200 $170 SEE ON TARGET Is your kid asking Santa for a Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage this year? Make sure he knows it's available at a discount on Black Friday at Target.

6. Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Target | $350 $280 SEE ON TARGET I need this in my life so much, y'all. Two cats, two dogs, and three humans who shed a lot of hair — there are lots of hair tumbleweeds floating around if I don't vacuum every other day. I bet this vacuum would be really great at picking up all that hair, and it looks way lighter than my current vacuum. Buh bye tumbleweeds.

7. Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo Nova 6qt 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker Target | $100 $65 SEE ON TARGET If you don't have an Instant Pot, it's time to jump on that bandwagon. It makes having a healthy hot dinner so much easier after work. You just toss the ingredients in there, press a button, and it's ready in minutes. Make sure you grab one for $65 during the Black Friday sale.