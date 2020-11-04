I absolutely love unpacking my Christmas decorations each year. Sorting through my collection, I will inevitably discover the need to spend some jingle jangle on a few new, trendy items to spruce up my home. This year, the collection of festive holiday gnomes at Target has definitely caught my eye. The selection is surprisingly vast, and they're so adorable, I need each and every one of them.

In the past decade, I've purchased the bulk of my holiday home decor from Target. From shiny jingle bells to hang on the tree to chunky knit stockings to fill with odds and ends for my kiddos, they seem to have just about everything I could ever ask for when it comes to Christmas decorations. I know I've probably seen a gnome or two in the gardening section during my weekly December strolls through the store (peppermint latte firmly in hand) in years past, but tiny red and green-clad gnomes seem to have taken over the holiday decor section this year. And honestly, I'm pleasantly surprised.

How can you not love a gnome? Despite their sometimes frowning faces, decorative gnomes are some of the most adorable ornaments you can use for both inside and outside of your home. They come in so many shapes, sizes, and varieties, but throw a Santa hat or some twinkle lights on one, and you have a festive little creature primed and ready to spread Christmas cheer. In Target's Wondershop holiday decor collection specifically, the selection of affordable 10.5-inch gnomes range from stately to sparkly and everything holly and jolly in between.

If buying one festive gnome at a time isn't enough to fill your holiday-loving heart with joy, Target has multiple 3-piece miniature gnome sets for your seasonal shopping pleasure. Standing just 7 inches tall, you can stash these little dudes all over your home to spread Christmas cheer far and wide.

Choose from colorful gnomes with buffalo plaid hats, snowflakes, and stripes, or a set of winter white gnomes with gold accents. You really can't go wrong either way with a trio of gnomes on your mantle.

Decorating your home from top to bottom is one sure-fire way to get your family into the holiday spirit. Hang stockings by the chimney with care, fill your yard with giant reindeer inflatables, and trim the tree with more tinsel than your eyes can stand to look at.

But this year, your home decor isn't complete without a gnome (or two or 12). Plus, if you can choose one of the decorations that looks like a gnome disguised as a Christmas tree, you get a double-dose of holiday happiness.

Although not part of the Wondershop collection, the pre-lit tree gnome from Target is one I've already added to my cart. I cannot wait to set this little guy up on the bookshelf in my living room. "Is it a Christmas tree?" my kids will ask. "Is it a gnome?" my husband will inquire. "Well," I'll reply, "It's both, and it is perfect."

I just "gnome" you're going to love them, too.