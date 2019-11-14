Target's Holideals Are Back With A Weekend Home Sale You Don't Want To Miss

Tis the season to spend all your free time frantically shopping for gifts, so you'll be happy (and relieved) to hear that Target's Holideals are back, with the first Weekend Deals focused on everything for the home. Whether you're after some new guest bath towels, could use a few fresh throw pillows, or want to create a gorgeous tablescape, now is the time to get the things you need for a serious bargain.

Even without sales, it's not hard to find what you're looking for at a great price at Target (this is particularly true when you have a hot coffee and a shopping cart without any kids in it). Still, the retail-equivalent-to-Disneyland knows that budgets are tighter around the holidays and splurges may not be as easy to justify this time of year. So, they're helping their shoppers out with weekly "HoliDeals" that will run through December 16. Every weekend, the store will offer a two-day deal in a different category across the store; November 16 and 17 will see almost everything home-related marked down 25 percent. (Of course, these deals are in addition to the many, many markdowns coming your way on Black Friday.)

Very few restrictions apply (see the website for the handful of brands/items that aren't included). And if you're so excited that you don't know where to start, here are 10 great budget-friendly items to help get you going.

1. Cable Knit Chenille Throw Pillow Threshold Cable Knit Chenille Throw Pillow Target | $30 $23 See On Target This cozy pillow is available in two different sizes, the 24 x 24 inch "Oversize Square" and the 24 x 14 inch "Oversize Lumbar". Each pillow comes with an insert, and the knit cover has zipper closure for easy cleaning (it's machine washable, too!). There are six color options including pink, red, cream, neutral, grey, and green, so you're sure to find one to go with your home's aesthetic.

2. Wire Bin Wire Bin by Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Target | $18 $14 See On Target These baskets provide sturdy and sleek storage thanks to the matte metal construction. The small, square-shaped, bin measures 5 x 6 x 6 inches and the large rectangle basket (which also includes carrying handles) measures 8.3 x 8.6 x 12.2 inches. Neither one of them requires any assembly and can be easily spot-cleaned with a damp towel.

3. Geometric Wood Accent Lamp Geometric Wood Figural Accent Lamp Brown by Threshold Target | $40 $30 See On Target If your home is in need of some light, this wood-based lamp provides plenty of it thanks to the white cotton shade (that is included in the purchase). The unique lamp holds one standard Edison bulb, up to 60 watts, and has an easy rotating switch at the base of the bulb that turns it on or off. Once it's fully assembled, the lamp measures 18 x 11 inches.

4. Diamond Woven Rug Diamond Woven Rug by Project 62 Target | $200 $150 See On Target Target's Project 62 created this woven area rug with functionality in mind because it won't pile over time. It's available in three sizes including 7' x 10', 10' x 13', and a 2'4" x 7' runner. No matter which size you pick, or how much traffic the rug gets, it will continue to look fresh thanks to the imperfect and distressed handmade-inspired design.

5. Huge Faux Fur Throw Blanket 55x80 Solid Faux Fur Bed Throw by Threshold Target | $30 $23 See On Target You'll definitely be able to keep warm with this oversize 55 x 80 inch faux fur throw blanket. One side features the quilted soft fur while the other is flat so you won't worry about matting down the design. The machine-washable throw is available in cream or beige so it's perfect for any home.

6. Frozen 2 Sheet Set Frozen 2 Fearless Journey Sheet Set (Twin) Target | $22 $17 See On Target Go ahead and lean into your child's soon-to-be new obsession with these microfiber Frozen 2 sheet sets which are available in twin, full, and queen sizes. Each set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and one (twin) or two (full and queen) pillow cases. These sheets are part of a larger Frozen 2 bedding set, but are still cozy and fun without the rest of the collection.

7. 20-Piece Gold Silverware Set 20pc Stainless Steel Silverware Set Gold by Threshold Target | $35 $27 See On Target These gold utensils will last long after the holidays thanks to their rust-resistant, stainless steel finish (that's dishwasher safe!). Each set comes with four dinner knives, salad forks, dinner forks, teaspoons, and dinner spoons. While it's certainly festive, this flatware was designed for everyday use, not just special occasions.

8. Kids Activity Table Landry Rectangle Activity Table With Stools Natural by Pillowfort Target | $110 $83 See On Target Inspire your kiddos to create some art with this three-piece bench and table set which features four storage cups for their supplies. Each assembled bench can hold up to 60 pounds and the table will hold up to 50 pounds. The set, for kiddos two-years-old and up, features natural metal legs and a laminate finish which allows for easy clean-up after a messy finger painting session.

9. Wood Ladder Standing Mirror Wood Ladder Standing Floor Mirror Walnut by Threshold Target | $70 $53 See On Target This full-length mirror features a walnut finish and unique ladder design that allows it to serve as a freestanding mirror, but it can also be folded and mounted on a wall. It measures 65 x 20 inches and requires no assembly (win!). Finally, you can spot or wipe it clean without having to worry about damaging the wood.