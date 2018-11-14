Target's Black Friday 2019 Hours Are Starting During Thanksgiving Dinner

Basking in the glow of Thanksgiving dinner, soaking in the love of family, feeling sleepy with a belly full of turkey, you'll only have one thing on your mind: Target's Black Friday 2019 hours. Who could blame you? Black Friday sales are basically any holiday shopper's dream come true — I'd be shocked if you didn't have at least one Target deal on your mind.

Drumroll please: Target will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving — yes, as in Thursday — to kick off their Black Friday sale, according to an article on their corporate site, and will stay open until 1:00 Friday morning. The retailer is one of many choosing to start their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving day itself, with stores like Walmart and Kohl's doing the same. Some take issue with stores opening on turkey day, but whether or not you approve of the practice, it seems like it's one that's here to stay.

Those who wait to do their shopping until Black Friday itself may even have a relatively leisurely shopping experience if they're visiting a store that kicked off their deals the day before. On Black Friday itself, Target stores will open at 7 a.m., according to their Black Friday ad. That gives you at least a few hours of sleep between the Thanksgiving food coma and your shopping excursion.

If you'd rather avoid the crowds on both days, you can always go the online route. Target will have Black Friday sales online starting on Thanksgiving day, and they'll be offering two-day free shipping on online orders — no minimum amount required. And of course, there will be plenty of Cyber Monday deals just two days later. You can also gain early access to Black Friday deals on Nov. 27 if you have a Target RedCard, or if you join the Target Circle. Basically, the deals are endless.