Personally, after my family enjoys the gigantic feast that is Thanksgiving dinner, we like to hang out together and doze and talk while lounging in the living room. Other families, however, like to go fight the crowds at Black Friday shopping sales as part of their Thanksgiving tradition. If your family falls into the latter category, Kohl's Black Friday 2018 sales have something for everybody on your holiday wish list — including yourself, in the way of gifts and earning Kohl's cash.

The great thing about shopping at Kohl's is that you save so much, of course. Not only do they have pretty good prices in general on everything from socks to coffee makers, but they always offer a Kohl's cash back incentive to spend more at their store. Their Black Friday deals are awesome on their own, plus the Kohl's cash back will have you earning money as you spend it. And what's better than that? You can earn earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent and take an extra 15 percent off your purchase, too. Stock up on clothes for you and your family, new additions to the home, and, of course, toys (all FAO Schwarz toys will be 60 percent off!). Kohl's Black Friday savings start as early as November 19, and last through November 23, so maybe you don't have to go fight people on Thanksgiving day if you don't want to. However, if you do enjoy the madness, their hours on Black Friday will begin at 5 p.m.

Fitbit Fitbit Ionic Smart Fitness Watch $200 Kohl's Does a special someone in your life (or even yourself, let's be real) want to get fit and have a healthier lifestyle? Or perhaps they want to make sure they can work off all that turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, and macaroni and cheese they had for Thanksgiving dinner. Don't worry. Kohl's has got you covered. Their Ionic Fitbit was originally $270, and is now $200. A pretty good deal, if you ask me. Plus, you'll get $60 Kohl's cash when you purchase it on Black Friday. Score!

Keurig Keurig® K-Classic™ K55 Single-Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker $80 Kohl's On sale from $150, at just $80, your mornings just got a little better. This Keurig brews three different cup sizes (6, 8, and 10 ounce), and will give you your hot cup of coffee in under a minute, according to the Kohl's website. Plus, you'll get $15 Kohl's cash back to spend on those K-cups. Or maybe you could do some good for the environment and get the reusable pods? Just a thought.

Winter Blanket The Big One® Supersoft Plush Throw $9 Kohl's Get cozy this winter with this massive and soft blanket. Originally $40, $9 almost seems like they're giving it away. This blanket will be perfect on cold winter nights, snuggling with a warm beverage or a glass of wine.

Microfleece Sleep Pants Men's Cuddl Duds Microfleece Sleep Pants $12 Kohl's I personally love men's pajama pants for myself, and my husband and I share. So this could be a great gift for anyone really, and they're on super sale at just $12 from $26. They're soft "microfleece" and have a drawstring elastic waistband and two pockets — another thing "girl" pajamas don't usually have.

Carter's Baby Jumpsuits Carter's Jumpsuits For Baby $8 Kohl's Carter's is most definitely one of my most favorite baby brands, but I always have to wait until they're on sale. (And I'm guessing this may be the case for you, too.) Their jumpsuits, which normally cost $20, will be on sale for just $8! That's nuts. Stock up for baby shower gifts or a "present" for your little one at home.