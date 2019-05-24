Target's Memorial Day 2019 Sale Includes 30% Off Home & Patio
For most people, Memorial Day is the official unofficial first day of summer, and a day to honor those who died during active military service. For me, in addition to those two things, it marks the day before my son was born and the anniversary of having free reign of the entire maternity floor because everyone was out of town, I guess. However, for the Target-obsessed, Memorial Day means it's time for Target's Memorial Day 2019 Sale.
Um, up to 30 percent off home items, patio items, and adding an extra 15 percent off furniture, rugs, cushions, pillows, lighting, and umbrellas? Yes, please. Need new bath towels to freshen up your bathroom look for summer? Target's got your back. Been eyeing some of that gorgeous patio furniture during one of your weekly Target runs? You know it will be a great upgrade for your patio so you and your family can enjoy some fun in the sun. And at potentially 45 percent off, you'd be crazy not to partake in this Memorial Day event. In addition to this awesomeness, there are also home appliance deals and kitchen and dining deals. So before popping those burgers and hot dogs on the grill this holiday, check out Target's Memorial Day 2019 Sale. Maybe you'll find some new furniture for your friends and family to lounge on while they eat said burgers and hot dogs.
As a family with one baby, two cats, and two dogs, I think this Dyson vacuum would be a sound investment. My favorite part is that it automatically adjusts between hardwood and carpet, which is always a pain with our current vacuum that doesn't switch automatically.
At first, I was definitely not on the Instant Pot wagon because they kinda scared me, to be honest. But now when there's such a deal, I think I may just have to bite the bullet and get one. Plus, who the hell wants to turn on their oven in the summertime anyway?
This elegant and classic nailhead sofa is perfect for folks who love a sophisticated and classic look for their homes. The detailing from the nailheads on the back, and the rolled arms make it a gorgeous piece for a formal (or not-so-formal) living room.