Target's Memorial Day 2019 Sale Includes 30% Off Home & Patio

By Abi Berwager Schreier
For most people, Memorial Day is the official unofficial first day of summer, and a day to honor those who died during active military service. For me, in addition to those two things, it marks the day before my son was born and the anniversary of having free reign of the entire maternity floor because everyone was out of town, I guess. However, for the Target-obsessed, Memorial Day means it's time for Target's Memorial Day 2019 Sale.

Um, up to 30 percent off home items, patio items, and adding an extra 15 percent off furniture, rugs, cushions, pillows, lighting, and umbrellas? Yes, please. Need new bath towels to freshen up your bathroom look for summer? Target's got your back. Been eyeing some of that gorgeous patio furniture during one of your weekly Target runs? You know it will be a great upgrade for your patio so you and your family can enjoy some fun in the sun. And at potentially 45 percent off, you'd be crazy not to partake in this Memorial Day event. In addition to this awesomeness, there are also home appliance deals and kitchen and dining deals. So before popping those burgers and hot dogs on the grill this holiday, check out Target's Memorial Day 2019 Sale. Maybe you'll find some new furniture for your friends and family to lounge on while they eat said burgers and hot dogs.

1. Dyson Vacuum

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum - Iron/Purple

$500

$400

Target

As a family with one baby, two cats, and two dogs, I think this Dyson vacuum would be a sound investment. My favorite part is that it automatically adjusts between hardwood and carpet, which is always a pain with our current vacuum that doesn't switch automatically.

2. Instant Pot

Instant Pot 6qt Aura Multi Cooker

$130

$60

Target

At first, I was definitely not on the Instant Pot wagon because they kinda scared me, to be honest. But now when there's such a deal, I think I may just have to bite the bullet and get one. Plus, who the hell wants to turn on their oven in the summertime anyway?

3. Patio Umbrella

9' Round Cabana Stripe Patio Umbrella - Light Wood Pole - Threshold™

$100

$65

Target

Nothing says summertime quite like lounging under a massive umbrella while enjoying a cold beverage. This huge striped patio umbrella is a steal for this summer at just $65. You won't be disappointed.

4. Outdoor Rug

Dot Diamond Outdoor Rug Blue - Threshold™

$70

$56

Target

Your patio will probably be an extension of your living room this summer, so why not make it even cozier and homier with a patio rug?

5. Henning Patio Set

Henning 5pc Patio Dining Set White - Project 62™

$980

$880

Target

This gorgeously simple, sleek, and modern patio dining set will be perfect for eating meals outside this summer. There's even a hole included in the table for that discounted patio umbrella. It's meant to be.

6. Foxborough Patio Set

Foxborough 4pc Patio Conversation Set - Threshold™

$810

$650

Target

If modern isn't your style perhaps this cozy four-piece patio set would be up your alley? You'll feel so relaxed lounging in the comfortable cushions while eating summer meals and drinking cold beverages on your deck.

7. Dresser Drawer

Loring 4 Drawer Dresser - Project 62™

$500

$375

Target

This minimalist dresser is perfect for those who love modern and simple in their homes. The knobless drawers make this dresser look extra sleek, completing your modern bedroom or guest room.

8. Changing Table Dresser

Delta Children Farmhouse 3 Drawer Dresser with Changing Top

$270

$230

Target

If you are more of a farmhouse chic person, Target's got you covered with this dresser. And bonus, the top is a changing table, perfect for those shabby chic nurseries.

9. Convertible Crib

Delta Children Farmhouse 6-in-1 Convertible Crib - Textured Limestone

$250

$210

Target

Like the above dresser? Get the matching crib $40 off, plus an additional 15% off at checkout.

10. Sofa

Medfield Chesterfield Sofa with Nailheads - Threshold™

$900

$800

Target

This elegant and classic nailhead sofa is perfect for folks who love a sophisticated and classic look for their homes. The detailing from the nailheads on the back, and the rolled arms make it a gorgeous piece for a formal (or not-so-formal) living room.