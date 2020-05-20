There’s something about shopping at Target that’s akin to that first sip of coffee in the morning. Both soothing and invigorating, who hasn’t snuck out of the house for a solo Target trip just for the sheer therapeutic value of the excursion? But whether you love a trip to Target or not, there’s one thing we can probably agree on: The store rocks a sale. So even if you can’t leave the house right now, you can get some great deals at Target’s Memorial Day Sale.

Now, whether the items below qualify as must-haves depends on your definition of “necessities," but that's to be expected. To me, a killer blender that can whip up a batch of Pina Coladas in an instant on a hot summer day is absolutely essential, but I understand not everyone will feel the same. On the other hand, a baby boy’s one-piece zip-up swimsuit with built-in SPF 50+ that your child will basically live in the for the next three months? That's a must-have for sure, especially since all swimwear is BOGO (and you can always a backup swimsuit). Here are just a few of the many seriously marked-down items at Target this Memorial Day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Ninja Professional Blender 1000W BL610 Ninja Professional Blender 1000W BL610 Target | $100 $80 17.5 inches (H) x 6.0 inches (W) x 9.0 inches (D) see on target Do you like Pina Coladas? I do. Boy, do I. Whether it's a smoothie, a slushie, or a sauce you're looking to make, a professional blender is key. And this super fancy Ninja version is now $20 off and available for delivery or pick-up.

2. Baby Boys' Whales 1-Piece Swimsuit Baby Boys' Whales One Piece Swimsuit Target | $15 Buy 1 get 1 free; sizes 3M, 6M, & 9M see on target If you live by the beach like I do, you know that kids' swimwear isn't just something you randomly purchase once a year. No, no. It is an investment because you know your kid is going to be living in this garment for months. That's why this Memorial Day deal is so great. It's a BOGO deal! You can buy this darling Baby Boys' Whales One Piece Swimsuit and get a second one free.

3. 20ct Outdoor String Lights G40 Clear Bulbs 20ct Outdoor String Lights G40 Clear Bulbs Target | $12 $9 see on target Forced to spend more time at home these days? Fluff your nest with these darling string lights. A great addition to any backyard space, you can make your patio a touch more cozy with this 16.8. foot string, another great purchase for a Memorial Day al fresco dinner.

4. koji Ice Popsicle Molds koji Ice Popsicle Molds Target | $13 $10 see on target I don't know about your kids, but my 4-year-old is addicted to popsicles. I try my best to buy natural, fruit-forward varieties, but what would be even better is to make our own at home. This koji Ice Popsicle Mold is the solution and a steal at $10. Plus, can we say fun family DIY activity?

5. Northlight 14.25" Hand Woven Natural Striped Willow 2-Person Picnic Basket and Accessory Set Northlight 14.25" Hand Woven Natural Striped Willow 2-Person Picnic Basket and Accessory Set Target | $60 $50 see on target If I were to pick one optimistic thing about 2020, it would be how we had time to find new possibilities for adventure in the great outdoors. Now is the chance to spend time with our families outside, hiking, exploring, and, naturally, having picnics. This picnic basket is designed to carry over your shoulder and comes with two durable plastic glasses, two ceramic plates, two stainless steel spoons, two stainless steel forks, two stainless steel knives, one salt and pepper shaker set, and one corkscrew bottle opener/knife.

6. Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6qt Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Smart Wifi 6qt Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker Target | $150 $130 6 qts see on target Beat from the constant cooking at home? Treat yourself to the kitchen hack everyone has been telling you about. This weekend, the beloved Instant Pot is marked down $20 at Target for a total of $130.

7. Borealis 2pc Patio Papasan Chair & Ottoman Set Borealis 2pc Patio Papasan Chair & Ottoman Set Target | $280 $224 see on target Does mama need to put her feet up? I feel you. After spending the last four weeks sitting on the grass in my backyard while my son splashes in a blow up pool, the need for a nice piece of outdoor furniture has come into sharp focus. This Golden Girls-chic chair/ottoman set is surprisingly affordable.

8. Woven Striped Pillow Woven Multi Stripe Pillow Target | $25 $22 see on target One of the downsides of spending a considerable time at home is realizing you're tired of your current decor. (For me, it's a pair of throw pillows that are beginning to look like wilted petals on a Magnolia tree in late May.) This cheerful striped pillow could be a perfect replacement.

9. Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-free Vacuum Iron/Purple Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordfree Vacuum Iron/Purple Target | $550 $400 see on target Confession: I hate vacuuming. Nothing makes me feel stabbier than trying to suck dirt up whilst a chord continually tangles around me, pulling me back. That's why I'm tempted to spring for this Dyson Cyclone cord-free (!) vacuum. My mother-in-law has one and I swear it is in fact the best thing since sliced bread.

10. Rev-A-Shelf Double 27-Quart Sliding Pull Out Waste Bin Container Rev-A-Shelf RV-15KD-18C S Double 27-Quart Sliding Pull Out Waste Bin Container Target | $90 $60 see on target So it's not the sexiest of purchases, but let's be honest. If you're going to buy garbage cans, you'd better buy them when there's a sale... and these sliding double pull-out waste bins are worth the money. Imagine how much easier life would be if you didn't have to yank your trash out of the cupboard. I think my weekly curse jar donations would go down at least 50% (maybe).