After the giant dumpster fire that 2020 has been, I am more than ready to deck my halls with all things glittery and Christmas tree-shaped. It's barely November, but I'm already fa-la-la-la-la-ing for every bit of new holiday home decor at Target. This year's selection is so dreamy, it actually might be just what you need to salvage the entire year.

Not only is everything that Target has in store for holiday home shopping this year absolutely gorgeous, it's also absolutely affordable. More than half of Target's 3,400 new holiday home items are priced at $10 or less, with select decor starting at just $3. If your holiday wishlist includes pretty decorations that won't break the bank, you need to check out all that the shopping mecca has to offer, both in-store and online.

From doormats to welcome your holiday guests with gusto, to adorable trinkets to fill your mantle with tidings of great joy, this selection of new holiday home decor has everything you need to trim every square inch of your home with Christmas cheer. Take a look at some festive favorites and let Target help you have a holly jolly home this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Holiday Advent Calendar Holiday Advent Calendar With Wreath Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia | $20 SEE ON TARGET Even if your personal countdown to Christmas started the moment trick-or-treating ended (hi, it me), this adorable holiday advent calendar can help make ticking off the days between Dec. 1 and Dec. 25 all the merrier. The sleek design of this metal wall decor makes it the perfect minimalist accent piece to spread holiday cheer.

2. Glass Tree Figurine LIT Medium Mercury Glass Christmas Tree Decorative Figurine Ombre Green Wondershop | $15 SEE ON TARGET My collection of holiday knick knacks grows exponentially year after year. I'm forever re-arranging shelves and making room on countertops to display pretty Christmas decor. Thanks to this gorgeous, glowing mercury glass tree figurine from Target, I now need to clear yet another space on my mantle to squeeze this one in.

3. Fair Isle Knit Stocking Fair Isle Knit Holiday Stocking with Swing Tassels Green Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia | $15 SEE ON TARGET If you're in the market for some new stockings to hang by the chimney with care this year, might I suggest some of the trendy, yet also classic, chunky knit variety? I want to fill these dark green fair isle knit stockings from Hearth & Hand to the brim with tiny trinkets for my kids.

4. Holiday Gnome Gnome Decorative Figurine Decorative Figurine Red Wondershop | $5 SEE ON TARGET Part of the Wondershop Winter Farmhouse Collection at Target, this adorable gnome figurine is here to make your holiday season merry and bright. Whether used as a standalone decoration or as part of an entire Christmas scene (complete with a whole gnome posse, of course) this is a can't-miss holiday decor item.

5. Neutral Tree Pillow Holiday Oversized Embroidered Trees Lumbar Throw Pillow Neutral Threshold | $20 SEE ON TARGET I have always been tempted to switch out my regular throw pillows for holiday-themed ones, but because our furniture is shades of blue, it's hard to find decor that doesn't clash. The moment I spotted this neutral-colored pillow with Christmas tree embroidery, I knew I needed to add it to my cart immediately.

6. Farm Tree Sign 14" x 11" Farm Fresh Christmas Trees Framed Wall Canvas Red Threshold | $15 SEE ON TARGET Even if there are no fresh-cut tree farms anywhere near you, hanging up a rustic holiday sign like this one to celebrate the season can make your home feel so cozy and festive. Just make sure you're stocked up on cider and hot cocoa, just in case your guests take it literally.

7. Monogrammed Holiday Candle 7oz Glass Alphabetical Soy Wax Monogram Candle Opalhouse | $5 SEE ON TARGET The moment I feel a cool breeze roll in, I want all the holiday-scented candles lit throughout my home. Better yet if they double as pretty holiday decor like this green monogrammed candle. Instead of picking my own initial, I may opt to select a few candles and spell "joy" or "merry" out on my mantle.

8. Holiday Doormat Time To Get Merry Doormat Threshold | $13 SEE ON TARGET This welcome mat really does say it all — it truly is "time to get merry" around my home. When holiday guests arrive at your door, greet them with a cute, festive doormat like this one from Threshold at Target to help them get in the spirit of the season.

9. Tinsel Star Ornament Tinsel Stars Christmas Tree Ornament Gold Wondershop | $3 SEE ON TARGET I'm a sucker for anything shiny, glittery, or gilded that I can hang on my Christmas tree. This star-shaped tinsel ornament by Wondershop has a beautiful and classic holiday look. At just $3 each, you can probably afford to trim your entire tree with the golden, glinting goodness of this ornament.