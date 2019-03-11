Target's Spring Break Styles For Kids Include $5 Tank Tops, $10 Swim Trunks & So Much More
There's something about shopping for spring break clothes that makes you feel like you're browsing through the Twilight Zone. You haven't gone outside without a coat for months, and suddenly you're trying to figure out what size your kid wears in swim trunks (since his favorite pair from last year definitely won't fit). Did you accidentally skip over a season or something? Don't stress: Target's spring break styles for kids from Cat & Jack are so ridiculously cute, you'll have no trouble switching right over into vacay mode (it's switching back out that's gonna be a problem).
The truth is, there's exactly one time in life when it's fun to shop for a bathing suit, and that time is generally over by like, first grade. So you absolutely don't want to waste this brief window of time when a swimsuit that looks like a strawberry is a totally feasible option. Now, what if you were thinking you still had a few months before you had to start planning warm-weather wardrobes? Consider this: Even if you don't have a spring break vacation planned to some tropical destination, you might as well get a jump on your summer shopping now. The cutest stuff sells out so fast... you don't want to end up kicking yourself in mid-July because all the strawberry bathing suits everywhere have been out of stock since April.
So check out these pieces from Cat & Jack's spring break collection at Target, but don't wait too long... they're really reasonably priced, so they're bound to go fast. (And while you're shopping for summery stuff at Target, don't forget to give these totally trendy inflatable pools a look, too.)
1Under The Sea
Cat & Jack Toddler Boy "Under the Sea" Swim Trunks
$10
Target
With all the features you want in a toddler swim suit, including UPF 50+ sun protection and an adjustable waistband, these sea creature-themed trunks have all your little one's favorites: sharks (do do do do do do); jelly fish, sting rays, and plenty of others he'll love telling you all about. Sizes 2T through 5T currently available on the website.
2Strawberry Jam
Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Strawberry One Piece Swimsuit
$12
Target
Before you know it she'll be too grown-up to dress up like fruit, so snag this sweet strawberry swimsuit before it's too late. Red with black polka dots and a pretty green ruffle, this bathing suit also has UPF 50+ protection built right in. Currently available in sizes 2T through 5T.
3Tweenage Shark
4Unicorns Are Real
Cat & Jack Girls' Unicorns Are Real Rash Guard Set
$23
Target
Style and sun protection combine in this two-piece set, which includes a cropped rash guard with iridescent block lettering across the front and a coordinating purple one-piece covered in shiny, silver unicorns and pink stars (both have a UPF rating of 50+).
5Hat Trick
Cat & Jack Baby Boys' Stripe Bucket Hat
$8
Target
Convincing a baby to leave his sun hat on can be quite a battle, which is why you'll appreciate the hook-and-loop chinstrap fastener (good luck pulling this one off every two minutes, kid). The brim offers extra coverage, while the fabric offers UPF 50+ protection.