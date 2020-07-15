Target's Teacher Prep Event Gives Teachers 15% Off Supplies

Back-to-school shopping lists may look quite different this year, but there is one thing that hasn't changed despite the global pandemic — Target is still helping teachers save on classroom essentials. Target's Teacher Prep Event is back, and this year, they're giving teachers even more time to stock up on everything they need to keep their students safe, happy, and learning.

Whether your kids are heading back into a physical school building or they'll be spending another semester camped out at the dining room table with a laptop, their teachers still need to prepare for the year ahead. Target's yearly Teacher Prep Event typically boasts an entire week of deals for teachers with 15% discount on supplies. But this year, the event (and with it the discount) has been extended to allow an entire six weeks for teachers to take advantage of all that Target has to offer.

The event goes live on July 19, both online and in-stores for K-12 teachers, day care and early learning instructors, homeschoolers, college and university professors, and vocational and trade school educators. To qualify for the one-time use 15% off, teachers of all kinds will need to verify their credentials via Target Circle starting July 14.

While some exclusions do apply, teachers can use their 15% off deal for school supplies, classroom storage and furniture, select snack items like granola bars and fruit snacks, tissues, and more.

This year, teachers can take advantage of Target's deals however they prefer to shop. If shopping in store isn't possible, Target offers convenient, safe options like drive up services and curbside order pickup. Teachers can also take advantage of free 2-day shipping for orders over $35, as well as same-day delivery with Shipt where a personal shopper will deliver your supplies right to your door. In these uncertain times, having a plethora of options to shop and save at Target is life-giving, especially for busy teachers preparing for this year's whirlwind of a back-to-school season.

Target's Teacher Prep Event savings are a welcomed reprieve for teachers who so often must stock their own classrooms with extra pencils, folders, paper, and so many more school staples. But this year, teachers aren't the only ones who can take advantage of special back-to-school discounts at Target. College students can also receive a one-time $5 off coupon on purchases of $20 or more at Target both in stores and online. From July 20 through the end of August, students can log in to Target Circle to take advantage of the offer.

Target is definitely taking care of teachers and helping out college kids, but they absolutely did not forget about parents this back-to-school season. With Target's School List Assist, parents can search their child's classroom supply list online or in the app, add the entire list to their cart with a single click, and select their preferred delivery method with ease. If you've ever combed the aisles of Target in search of a specific brand of scissors, you know what an incredible time-saver this actually is.

Parents, teachers, and students alike have all had to adjust to major shifts in education throughout the pandemic, but with Target, shopping for the essentials is now easier than ever. Their 15% discount for teachers during the Teacher Prep Event can truly help put money back into the pockets of those who have worked endlessly to create new ways for kids to learn during this time. The event is just one way to show appreciation for these incredible individuals, so go ahead and tell every teacher you know to take advantage of this deal before it ends August 29.